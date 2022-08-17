Teen Mom OG fans rip Catelynn Baltierra, call her ‘lazy’ for asking for donations on social media

Catelynn was under fire by Teen Mom OG fans for asking for donations on social media. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Catelynn Baltierra is under fire by Teen Mom OG fans after she asked for donations on social media.

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have been sharing their personal story with viewers for 13 years.

The Teen Mom OG alumni placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009. Viewers watched the emotional ordeal play out on 16 and Pregnant.

Since then, Catelynn and Tyler have married and welcomed three more daughters: 7-year-old Novalee Reign (Nova), 3-year-old Vaeda Luma, and 11-month-old Rya Rose.

Much of Catelynn and Tyler’s storylines have revolved around their three daughters who live with them in Michigan. Aside from sharing their daughters’ personal lives on Teen Mom OG for years, Catelynn also takes to social media to share her personal life with her followers, where she has 4.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Recently, Catelynn did just that when she took to Instagram to ask her millions of fans for donations for Nova’s cheer squad. She told her followers, “Saw some peoples comments that they wanted to donate for novas cheer and messaged me but haven’t heard back. Please send me another message and god bless you all! She’s so excited seeing everyone rooting her on!”

A Teen Mom OG fan took to Reddit, where they shared a screenshot of Catelynn’s post and captioned it, “Cate, go ask your family and neighbours for donations. Posting this on your IG where you have 4.2 million followers is plain lazy and not what it’s meant to be about.”

Other Teen Mom OG fans took to the comments where many of them agreed and called out Catelynn for asking for charity from her followers.

One Redditor felt that Catelynn’s donation requests were doing Nova a disservice and felt she should help others in need. They wrote, “1. This teaches Nova nothing about fundraising and money 2. Cate should donate to a kid who can’t afford it. I bet Cate went without as a kid.”

“Ok, this is bold,” voiced another Teen Mom OG fan. “I’m not even brave enough to ask a coworker to pay me back when I’ve spotted them money lol and here she is like heyyyy you said you’d give me money (that I don’t need) but you still haven’t, fork over the dough!!!”

Another one of Catelynn’s critics simply called her request “Tacky af.”

Catelynn has been in the public eye long enough to realize that her actions on social media will be met with just as much criticism as they are support. It’s likely that will continue, especially as Catelynn is slated to appear in the upcoming Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter, sharing even more of her personal life with her fans and critics.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.