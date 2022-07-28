Teen Mom OG fans react to Amber Portwood losing custody of 4-year-old son James

Amber lost custody of her son James, and Teen Mom OG fans voiced their views on the situation. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood lost custody of her son James Glennon, and Teen Mom OG fans had plenty to say about it.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a judge ruled in Andrew Glennon’s favor, awarding him sole custody of his and Amber’s 4-year-old son, James.

Amber and Andrew have been embroiled in a years-long custody battle over James since her 2019 arrest for domestic battery.

Amber allegedly wielded a machete as Andrew hit behind a locked door with James, a claim she denied in her recent book, So, You’re Crazy Too?

After undergoing mental health evaluations and drug tests for years without issue, Amber feels she was unfairly denied access to her son. He will be moving out of Indiana and relocating over 2,000 miles away to California with his dad, Andrew.

The sobering news shocked some Teen Mom OG fans, while others felt that they saw it coming, given Amber’s history of drug abuse, mental illness, and domestic violence.

What do Teen Mom OG fans think of Amber Portwood losing custody of James?

Amber recently interacted with a Teen Mom OG fan following the custody news and voiced that none of it was “okay.” In the Instagram post, shared by the fan account Teen Mom Fanz, other Teen Mom OG fans showed up in the comments section to give their two cents on the situation.

Musician Jaret Reddick commented, noting that he’s hopeful James receives the help he needs amid the custody shift. “All my sympathy is for that little boy. I hope he gets therapy,” he wrote.

Another Teen Mom OG fan agreed with Amber’s statements that “none of this is okay” and kept James in their thoughts: “She’s right. Sending many prayers that way esp for the baby.”

Other Teen Mom OG fans weren’t so forgiving and called out Amber for her part in all of it.

One wrote, “She missed 60 visits in the span of a year! Sorry Amber but it was too little too late. Judge made the right call.”

Another one of Amber’s critics voiced, “Her son would have suffered more in her custody. Look at Leah! She doesn’t want to be a full time mother. She wants to play the victim and see her kids when she feels like it.”

Amber Portwood to Teen Mom OG critic: ‘I have nothing to say anymore’

One particular comment caught Amber’s attention, and she responded to her criticism. Their comment, tagging Amber, read, “Please! We’ve all seen how much ‘effort’ you put to spend some time with your first born. You’re sitting here making it [seem] as if that child was ripped from your arms and doesn’t know his father. Didn’t you miss close to 60 visits already??! Why the false loving mother narrative.”

Rather than defend herself, Amber simply replied, “Wow. I can’t believe you all actually believe this…I have nothing to say anymore…”

Amber has faced her fair share of struggles, which have been documented on reality TV over the last 13 years. Teen Mom OG viewers are still split regarding empathizing with Amber and, conversely, believing she needs to deal with the repercussions of her actions.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.