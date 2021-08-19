Teen Mom OG fans praise Taylor McKinney for his role as Bentley’s stepdad

Teen Mom OG fans gave Taylor McKinney credit for his role in stepson Bentley’s life. Pic credit: MTV

Taylor McKinney has played an important and steady role in his stepson Bentley Edwards’ life, and Teen Mom OG fans are praising him for it.

With Teen Mom OG returning to the air next month, the franchise shared a video montage of Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney’s interactions with Bentley over the years.

Teen Mom took to Instagram to share the video of Taylor and Bentley’s time together, and fans of the show were gushing over their relationship.

“Best of Bentley & Taylor,” reads the video’s caption. “Ever since Taylor came into Maci’s life, he and Bentley have shared the most special bond. And their relationship is only going to get stronger on all-new episodes of #TeenMomOG! 💙”

Teen Mom OG fans gush over Taylor and Bentley’s relationship

Teen Mom OG fans who watched the video couldn’t help but praise Taylor for his role in Bentley’s life.

“This will be my favorite stepdad/stepson relationship. It’s so natural to Taylor. Bentley is so lucky,” wrote one fan of the show.

Another commenter felt that Bentley deserved a father figure like Taylor in his life, rather than his biological dad, Ryan, who suffers from addiction issues and hasn’t been a reliable figure in Bentley’s life.

“Taylor is the dad Bentley deserved [from] the start. He took that little boy in like his own son and hasn’t looked back since,” their comment read.

They continued, “I just wish Bentley didn’t have to go thru the s**t he goes thru with Ryan and his enabling family members. He’s one of my fave TM franchise kiddos, can’t believe he’s almost 13yo!”

“He such a stand up guy that loves his family Maci is blessed for sure. Well they both are to have each other,” commented another Teen Mom OG fan of Taylor.

Teen Mom OG fans praised Taylor McKinney. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Taylor has taken on the role Ryan Edwards neglected

Maci Bookout met her husband Taylor in 2012. By 2015, Maci was pregnant with their first child together. In January 2016, they got engaged, and in October 2016, Maci and Taylor tied the knot.

When Maci met Taylor, Bentley was just four years old. Maci shares her son, Bentley, now 12, with her baby daddy Ryan Edwards. Maci and Taylor share two biological children: Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5.

Ryan has been mostly absent from his son Bentley’s life, and Teen Mom OG viewers have watched him struggle with addiction for years. Taylor willingly stepped in for Bentley, where Ryan was absent and has stuck by his side ever since they met.

Things came to a head last season on Teen Mom OG during the reunion special when Maci and Taylor ended up walking off the set.

Maci and Taylor were seated across from Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards when things took a left turn. Taylor and Larry nearly threw punches at each other before Maci convinced Taylor to walk away.

This season of Teen Mom OG should prove interesting with Ryan Edwards and his family no longer part of the cast. Ryan, his wife Mackenzie, and his parents Larry and Jen were fired from MTV.

Sources said that Maci wanted Ryan and his family cut from Teen Mom OG because she was tired of her storyline focusing on her problems with them.

Now that Ryan’s storyline won’t be part of Maci’s segments, some Teen Mom OG fans think it may be time for Maci to end her time with the show, fearing she may not have enough drama in her life to keep viewers entertained.

Teen Mom fans can catch up with Maci and the other OG moms — Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Mackenzie McKee, and Amber Portwood — when the show returns for an all-new season next month, followed by a new season of Young + Pregnant.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.