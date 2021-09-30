Teen Mom OG fans don’t think Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are good parents, call them ‘lazy

Teen Mom OG fans think Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra could use some help disciplining their kids. Pic credit: MTV

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra came under fire by Teen Mom OG fans after the latest episode for their “lazy” parenting style.

During the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, titled Flying by the Seat of Our Pants, Tyler and Catelynn met up with their castmates, Mackenzie and Josh McKee, for brunch.

Catelynn and Tyler were visiting Catelynn’s grandparents in Florida and decided to catch up with Mackenzie and Josh, who live nearby.

Before they left to meet up for brunch, Tyler and Catelynn instructed Catelynn’s grandparents on how to care for their daughters, Nova and Vaeda.

Vaeda especially posed a challenge for Catelynn’s grandparents, as Catelynn and Tyler explained that she can be a handful and doesn’t like to lie still for diaper changes.

Teen Mom OG fans react to Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s parenting

After watching the episode, Teen Mom OG fans took to Twitter to comment on the episode, using the hashtag #TeenMomOG.

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared some screenshots of tweets from after the episode on Tuesday, September 28 and one of them mentioned how “great” Catelynn and Tyler are as parents.

One such tweet read, “I love @CatelynnLowell and Tyler as parents as well they are so great with their children as well #TeenMomOG.”

Teen Mom OG fans commented on the post, and not everyone agreed about the Baltierras’ parenting skills.

One critic of Catelynn and Tyler noticed that Nova and Vaeda were full of energy and didn’t exactly seem to be well-disciplined.

“Cait and Tyler good with children 🤨” wrote one critic. “I don’t see it those kids were all over the place even the grandma was like wdf 😲” they added.

Another fan of Teen Mom OG agreed with the comment and responded, “@msztiinymakeup exactly. And they don’t listennnnnn !”

One critic thought Catelynn and Tyler’s federal tax liens had something to do with their parenting and commented, “@msztiinymakeup They don’t even pay their taxes as they’re up to 900k to the irs, so are we surprised with how their kids act? 😂😂😂😂”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Tyler and Catelynn owe nearly $900,000 in unpaid federal tax liens.

Are the Teen Mom OG parents lazy?

“Tyler and cate are lazy. They need [to be] assessed. She’s constantly picking food whilst sat with iPad everywhere. And at every table,” wrote another critic, calling Catelynn and Tyler “lazy” when it comes to parenting.

“Totally agree w/everything that is posted here EXCEPT for what is said about Cate & Tyler,” wrote another Teen Mom OG fan.

Catelynn and Tyler have since welcomed another daughter to their family since the episode was filmed.

Rya Rosa arrived on Saturday, August 28, and joined big sisters Nova and Vaeda. Tyler and Catelynn also have a daughter, Carly, 12, whom they placed for adoption shortly after her birth in 2009.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.