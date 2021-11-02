Teen Mom OG fans cringe watching Amber Portwood have ‘awkward’ dinner with daughter Leah in preview clip

Amber and Leah had a very awkward dinner that made Teen Mom OG fans cringe. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood shared a very awkward dinner with her daughter Leah that had Teen Mom OG fans cringing.

In a preview for Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber accepted her baby daddy Gary Shirley’s invitation to come over for dinner and visit with their daughter, Leah.

Shared by Teen Mom’s official Instagram page, the clip shows Amber coming into Gary’s house and greeting her daughter Leah from afar rather than with a hug.

Leah seemed disinterested that her mom Amber showed up for dinner and continued to carry on with her younger sister.

When Amber sat down next to Kristina at the table, she began to brag about how “amazing” it has been living alone for the last 16 months.

As Leah played with her sister at the table, Amber was quiet and looked in the other direction, seemingly bored and uninterested.

After more forced conversation between awkward silence, Amber finally left. When she said goodbye, Leah ignored her.

In her car as she pulled away, Amber could be heard saying to herself, “I don’t know what the point of this was … for driving 40-something minutes.”

Teen Mom OG fans watched the clip and cringed at the uncomfortableness of Amber and Leah’s meet-up.

“This is the most awkward and uncomfortable dinner and I’m not even at the table with them,” wrote one Teen Mom OG fan.

“This is so painfully cringe to watch,” wrote another Teen Mom OG viewer who sarcastically agreed with Amber. “you’re right Amber – what was the point of that????”

“Omg the awkwardness,” read another comment on the video.

Amber and Leah’s relationship has been fractured for many years. Amber lost custody of Leah due to arrests for drug possession and domestic violence.

Since then, Leah has been raised by her father, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina Shirley, to whom Leah has grown close.

Leah also shares a three-year-old son, James, with her ex Andrew Glennon. Leah also lost custody of James after she was arrested again for domestic violence in 2019 when she allegedly attacked Andrew with a machete while he held James.

Tune in tonight for an all-new episode of Teen Mom OG and see what else Amber and the rest of the cast have been up to.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.