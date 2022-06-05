Teen Mom OG fans cringe over Farrah Abraham’s ‘painfully awkward’ PDA with mystery man

Farrah poses at the 2019 Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club 10th Anniversary Celebration Red Carpet event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham got hot and heavy during a make-out session with a mystery man on a date in Hollywood over the weekend.

Farrah is known as one of the most controversial stars to come from the Teen Mom franchise. So whenever she is spotted engaging in some type of attention-grabbing behavior, her fans and critics usually aren’t shocked.

Although not shocked by her often questionable behavior, they were overcome with secondhand embarrassment when pics and videos of Farrah surfaced over the weekend, showing the former reality TV star engaged in some major PDA.

Farrah Abraham gets hot and heavy in ‘painfully awkward to watch’ make-out session with mystery man

Farrah shared some footage with her mystery man over the weekend in her Instagram Stories, and one Teen Mom OG fan took to Reddit, where they shared the video.

“There’s no sound to this clip she posted but it’s so painfully awkward to watch,” read the title of the Reddit post. The video shows Farrah’s camera wobbling around unsteadily as she filmed, showing the Hollywood Hills in the distance.

It appeared that Farrah landed a kiss on her man in the next shot, but it was hard to see since her camera wobbled and mostly pointed upwards at the sky. Farrah’s mystery man’s identity couldn’t be seen in her video, but pics captured by The Sun revealed his face.

Fresh off her 31st birthday shenanigans — Farrah treated herself to a nose job and “booty correction” in London then headed off to Hawaii with her daughter Sophia where she suffered a nip slip — Farrah was spotted with her new main squeeze as they canoodled on a park bench.

Farrah, mystery man enjoy sushi dinner and PDA on park bench

In one shot, Farrah stood in front of her man, with her hands resting on his legs, which were spread apart, and wasted no time opening wide to put her tongue in his mouth. Another shot showed Farrah sitting on the mystery man’s lap before they headed off for dinner at the sushi restaurant, Yamashiro.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The man sported brunette hair, glasses, and an all-black ensemble consisting of a graphic tee, a jacket, jeans, and high-top tennis shoes. He was also holding a gay pride rainbow flag and carried two orange bags with him as he and Farrah strolled the streets of Tinseltown while holding hands.

For her outfit, Farrah opted for a spaghetti-strapped, emerald green, ankle-length dress paired with gold, strappy heels. She accessorized her look with a black Chanel bag with gold chain detailing and a simple, silver earrings and necklace set.

Not much is known about Farrah’s mystery man at this time, but stay tuned to see if the former adult film star has finally found true love.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.