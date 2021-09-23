Teen Mom OG fans: Catelynn Baltierra looks ‘amazing’ in new family pics weeks after giving birth to Rya Rose

Catelynn Baltierra shared new family pics just weeks after giving birth to her fourth daughter and Teen Mom OG fans are impressed with how good she looks. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra just gave birth to her fourth daughter less than a month ago, and Teen Mom OG fans are gushing over how good she looks in new family pics.

On Saturday, August 28, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their fourth daughter, Rya Rose.

The couple already shares a daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, along with daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2.

Catelynn recently took to her Instagram page to share some new family pics and Teen Mom OG fans were impressed with how good she looks so soon after giving birth.

In the pics, Catelynn opted for a lilac-colored blouse with flutter sleeves and a pearl necklace with a matching pearl bracelet.

Teen Mom Talk on Instagram shared Catelynn and Tyler’s new family pics on their page and Teen Mom OG fans showed up to comment on how good everyone looked, especially Catelynn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teen Mom OG fans gush over Catelynn Baltierra’s appearance three weeks after giving birth

“Cate looks great, I hope she’s feeling as happy as she looks,” wrote one Teen Mom OG fan of Catelynn’s appearance in the pics.

Another fan of the show wrote, “Catelyn looks amazing!!”

“They all look amazing. Especially Cait. So happy she’s doing well!” read a comment from another Teen Mom OG fan.

Echoing the sentiments of the former comments, another fan wrote, “Cate looks so beautiful!!!! ❤️❤️🔥🔥”

Pic credit: @teenmomtalktmt/Instagram

The Teen Mom OG star’s husband garnered his own attention recently

Catelynn isn’t the only one in her family that has Teen Mom OG fans gushing recently.

Tyler garnered some major attention over the summer when he shared a shirtless pic to his Instagram account, showing off the muscle gains he’s been working on.

Catelynn stepped in, however, and fended off the “thirsty girls” who were making inappropriate comments, telling them, “All these thirsty girls on here 😂😂😂😂 STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! #gtfoh”

Catelynn and Tyler seem to be handling their struggles well, between mental illness, pregnancy loss, and family issues, and it shows on their faces.

Now that Catelynn and Tyler have welcomed the newest addition to the family, Rya Rose, and are raising a family of five, it seems that their family is complete.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.