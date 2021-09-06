Teen Mom OG fans call out Tyler Baltierra for a resurfaced tweet about sharing clickbait

Teen Mom fans called out Tyler Baltierra for an old tweet that resurfaced about sharing clickbait articles. Pic credit: MTV

Tyler Baltierra came under fire by Teen Mom OG fans when one of his old tweets resurfaced, calling out people who share clickbait.

Tyler’s wife, Catelynn Baltierra, has been slammed recently for frequently sharing clickbait articles on social media.

Just last month, Tyler and Catelynn celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, and Teen Mom OG fans called out Catelynn for sharing clickbait about divorcing Tyler just hours earlier.

In April 2021, Teen Mom OG fans were outraged when Catelynn shared clickbait that insinuated her and Tyler’s firstborn daughter, Carly, had died.

One month later, Teen Mom OG fans were shocked again when Catelynn shared another clickbait article that included pics of her and Tyler with Carly, again insinuating that something “horrible” happened to her.

Tyler Baltierra’s tweet about clickbait resurfaces, Teen Mom fans react

Now, one of Tyler’s tweets from 2017 has resurfaced, and ironically, he was bashing clickbait, which caused Teen Mom OG fans to call him out.

The tweet reads, “If you give media outlets direct access to your “personal” account to post clickbait for extra money, do us all a favor & just delete your Twitter account.”

“They asked me & I told them no because I value authenticity over any amount of money. Why? Our fans deserve better 👍👊”

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared the tweet, taken from a Reddit post, and Teen Mom OG fans slammed Tyler for it.

“His wife literally [posts] clickbait like her life depends on it, even negative things about their relationship,” wrote one of Tyler’s critics, pointing out that Catelynn shares plenty of clickbait.

Catelynn Baltierra is notorious for sharing clickbait

Catelynn shares so much clickbait that some Teen Mom OG fans have nicknamed her Clickbait Cate.

Another one of Tyler’s critics commented, “Yes! Catelynn’s clickbaits are out of control. I just go to google to fact-check her clickbait posts. No way I’m giving her money for clicking fake posts!”

Tyler and Catelynn recently welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Rya Rose, on August 28.

The Teen Mom OG couple kept their fans guessing about Rya’s name, referring to her as Baby R for months.

All seems to be going well in the Baltierra household, as Rya joined big sisters Nova and Vaeda. Fortunately, Catelynn and Tyler say baby Rya is “perfect and healthy.”

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.