Teen Mom OG fans call out Farrah Abraham over expensive Versace dog collar

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham is under fire for buying her dog a pricey Versace collar.

Farrah, one of the most controversial moms from the Teen Mom franchise, is being slammed for such a costly canine accessory amid rumors that she’s strapped for cash.

On Thursday, Farrah shared a video on TikTok in which she unwrapped a Versace dog collar, believed to be valued around $425.

Farrah Abraham unboxes expensive Versace dog collar

Farrah’s two lucky pups, Cupcake and Billionaire, stood by while she decided who would get the honor of sporting the designer collar.

“I’m not playing favorites, but Cupcake or Billionaire is going to be wearing…” Farrah teased before showing the gold-studded, black collar to the camera. “Versace dog collar life, let’s get it on them.”

Cupcake was the lucky recipient of the Versace collar while Farrah told her followers, “She’s ready to Versace this out. Love the collar, girl.”

Many Teen Mom OG fans have surmised that Farrah is undergoing money problems after it was reported that she failed to pay $650k in rent and was sued and ordered to pay $673,205.72 for attorney’s fees and legal costs.

Taking to her comments section, some of Farrah’s followers questioned her pricey dog collar.

Teen Mom OG fans call out Farrah Abraham over expensive dog collar

“I don’t even want to know the price on that 😳,” wrote one of Farrah’s 714.5k TikTok followers to which Farrah replied, “Okayyyyy 💰”

Another follower mocked Farrah’s adult entertainment work in their comment which read, “It’s designer rip off. You can’t afford real Versace unless you just did an escort gig😂😂😂😂”

According to Farrah, however, there’s a long line of fans waiting to collect cash from her. One of her fans commented on the video, “hey Farrah wanna cash app me lol just kidding no one does that😂”

Farrah replied, “Sorry there’s a line up on my cash app😂”

Another one of Farrah’s TikTok followers mocked her poop-in-a-jar business endeavor (which Farrah now claims was part of a comedic routine) in their comment: “I bet she bought this with the poop selling money.”

Farrah’s video comes on the heels of her return from an intensive, in-patient stint at a trauma treatment center. Following her stint in recovery, Farrah announced her next business venture: stand-up comedy.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.