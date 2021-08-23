Teen Mom OG fans call out Catelynn Baltierra for posting about her anniversary after sharing divorce clickbait

Teen Mom OG fans threw shade at Catelynn Baltierra for sharing an anniversary post after sharing divorce clickbait. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom fans aren’t too happy with the fact that OG cast member Catelynn Baltierra shared an anniversary post just hours after posting clickbait about divorcing her husband Tyler.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 22 and Catelynn shared a sweet post commemorating their big day.

Catelynn Baltierra shares anniversary post hours after sharing divorce clickbait

Catelynn’s post on Instagram included several pics of herself and Tyler on their wedding day and she captioned her post, “Happy 6th anniversary to the love of my life and soulmate!!!! I look forward to the rest of our years together with our beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

On her Twitter page on August 22, Catelynn shared a post with the caption, “News of our DIVORCE has hit the press. Official statement here,” along with a pic of herself and Tyler, on the same day she commemorated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Four days earlier, Catelynn shared another clickbait article on Twitter, insinuating that she and Tyler split up. Her caption read, “This is hard to share, but I am officially done. It’s been a long time coming but I have always been upfront with my fans & supporters & this time is no different. Thank you for your continued support & 🙏 during this tough time[.]”

Teen Mom OG fans bash ‘Clickbait Cate’

Teen Mom Talk on Instagram shared Catelynn’s post and other fans of the show couldn’t help but notice that Catelynn was sharing clickbait about divorcing Tyler just hours prior.

Fans of Teen Mom OG questioned whether Catelynn valued money over her family by choosing to share clickbait articles suggesting she and Tyler were getting divorced.

One of Catelynn’s clickbait posts. Pic credit: @CatelynnLowell/Twitter

“I can’t understand why she’s OK with getting paid to post clickbait about her and Tyler getting a divorce,” commented one curious Teen Mom OG fan.

They continued, “Yeah, it’s an easy way to make money but do you value money over your family? Yikes.”

“But she was just [sic] posting click bait crap about her ‘divorce.,'” wrote another fan of the show.

Catelynn posted more clickbait about divorcing Tyler. Pic credit: @CatelynnLowell/Twitter

Another fan of the show wrote, “She just posted click bait about a divorce[.] I can’t stand that that’s why I don’t support her.”

They continued their comment and felt that Catelynn doesn’t deserve the money she makes off clickbait articles. “Anybody who would lie [about] their own family for a click to put money in their bank doesn’t deserve it. You think I’d ever say I will divorce with my husband for anything in this world? No no thanks,” the comment continued.

Pic credit: @teenmomtalktmt/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom fans have thrown shade at Catelynn for sharing clickbait articles. In April, critics bashed Catelynn for a “disgusting” article that implied her and Tyler’s eldest daughter, Carly, had died.

Another clickbait article began circulating in May, this time assuming that Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter Carly had been involved in some “shocking accusation.”

Catelynn has been nicknamed “Clickbait Cate” by fans who’ve expressed their disapproval of her sharing deceiving headlines in order to make money off clicks.

Pic credit: @teenmomtalktmt/Instagram

Meanwhile, Catelynn is pregnant with her and Tyler’s fourth daughter. In addition to Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, Catelynn and Tyler share daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2.

Earlier this month, Catelynn updated her fans on her pregnancy. “Well I’m one centimeter and 50 percent effaced 😬 baby R will be here before we know it!” Catelynn excitedly told her fans at the 36-week mark in her pregnancy.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.