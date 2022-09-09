Teen Mom OG fans call out Catelynn Baltierra for oversharing regarding Tyler’s ‘weird’ habit

Catelynn shared a habit of Tyler’s that Teen Mom OG fans considered “weird.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Teen Mom OG viewers are calling out Catelynn Baltierra for oversharing when it comes to her husband Tyler Baliterra’s app habits.

Catelynn and Tyler have been sharing their personal lives with Teen Mom OG viewers since 2009. They first appeared on 16 and Pregnant and viewers watched their emotional journey as they placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption.

Since then, Catelynn and Tyler, who have been together for 16 years, have married and welcomed three more daughters, Nova, Vaeda, and Rya.

Although the couple had previously expressed their desire to have a son, they’ve decided not to further expand their family. Tyler underwent a vasectomy earlier this year, telling his fans that he “took one for the team.”

Now that their family of five is complete, Catelynn and Tyler are focused on raising their three girls, the youngest of whom, Rya, recently celebrated her first birthday.

Ahead of their debut on the new Teen Mom combined-cast spinoff, The Next Chapter, Catelynn has taken some time to interact with her fans on social media – but critics think she shared TMI.

Catelynn Baltierra shares Tyler Baltierra’s private tracking habit

Recently, Catelynn took to Twitter where she shared a tweet that read, “When ur husband has a period tracker on his phone 😂😂 he knows me better than I know me 🤣🤣.”

Catelynn also tagged Tyler in the tweet and he responded, shocked that his wife would share such personal information with her 1.2 million Twitter followers. “YO!!!” Tyler replied. “Omg you just done n told the whole world huh lmao?!”

Teen Mom OG fans also felt Catelynn shared TMI and took to Reddit, where one user shared a screenshot of Catelynn and Tyler’s tweets. Others commented on the share, calling out Tyler for his “creepy” habit and slamming Catelynn for telling her fans about it.

Teen Mom OG fans slam Catelynn and Tyler for oversharing his ‘weird’ habit

“This gives me the ick,” wrote one Redditor. “It seems weird and somehow controlling. Like why does he need that?”

Another Teen Mom OG fan wasn’t impressed with Catelynn’s share: “This is some stupid s**t. I’d be f**king embarrassed.”

Another critic expressed their desire for Catelynn and Tyler to stop oversharing on social media and wrote, “They share too much. Seriously. WTF. Stop.”

Rather than focus on Catelynn sharing the information, another Redditor bashed Tyler: “That’s really f**king creepy of him. What a weirdo.”

“Ewww cringe,” read another comment aimed at the Baltierras.

This isn’t the first time Catelynn and Tyler have been called out for oversharing, and not just on social media. During an episode of Teen Mom OG last year, Catelynn made a comment to Tyler about performing a sexual act, which viewers deemed raunchy.

Despite what viewers think, Catelynn and Tyler have maintained that they’re happily married, and last year, the couple shared how they keep their marriage “spicy.” For his part, Tyler cited working out as his way of keeping their love life alive, while Catelynn said that being “really good friends on top of being partners” is what works for her.

