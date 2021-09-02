Teen Mom OG fans call Cheyenne Floyd ‘spoiled’ after she goes off on Zach Davis in preview clip

Cheyenne Floyd attacked her fiance Zach Davis in a Teen Mom OG preview clip and fans of the show thought she acted “spoiled.” Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd is being criticized for her behavior towards Zach Davis and Teen Mom OG fans of the show are calling her “spoiled.”

In a preview clip for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne and Zach traveled to one of her routine pregnancy checkups.

Since the scene was filmed, Cheyenne has since given birth to her and Zach’s son, Ace, who was born in May 2021.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Zach wasn’t allowed in the doctor’s office with Cheyenne, so he asked her to FaceTime him while he waited in the parking lot.

Cheyenne Floyd goes off on fiance Zach Davis

As Cheyenne walked to her appointment, Zach left to use the bathroom and ended up missing the audio of the baby’s heartbeat that an MTV cameraman caught on Cheyenne’s mic.

When Cheyenne returned to the car, Zach made it known that he was upset she didn’t share the heartbeat with him.

Things got heated when Cheyenne claimed that Zach wasn’t supporting her and she began screaming at him.

Cheyenne even made Zach pull over and get out of the car as she ripped off her mic and sped away.

Teen Mom OG fans call Cheyenne ‘spoiled’

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared the clip and fans of the show couldn’t help but voice their opinions about Cheyenne’s behavior, many of them calling her “spoiled.”

“Cheyenne is crazy and spoiled. Grow up Cheyenne, grow up,” wrote one fan of Teen Mom OG on the post.

“Super spoiled smh I would never scream like that,” commented another fan of Teen Mom OG.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Another fan who commented felt that Cheyenne was acting a bit hypocritical. They wrote, “She said I don’t wanna get screamed at?? She’s the only one screaming 😱”

Yet another fan of Teen Mom OG brought up that Cheyenne has lashed out at loved ones on the show previously and said that she needs professional help.

They commented, “It’s a pattern home girl needs meds and a Therapist[.]”

Last season on Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne went off on her sister when they talked about genetic testing while she was pregnant with Ace.

At the time, Cheyenne admitted that her anxiety was “all over the place” and and when her sister R Kyle offered to help, Cheyenne snapped.

“Nobody cares about you!” Cheyenne screamed at her sister during the scene before wiping away tears and admitting, “I feel like I’m going crazy.”

Cheyenne will join the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast — Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra and Mackenzie McKee — when the show kicks off an all-new season next week.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.