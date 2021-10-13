Teen Mom OG fans call Amber Portwood’s bluff, think she’s using her bisexuality to create a storyline

Amber Portwood came out as bisexual recently on an episode of Teen Mom OG but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood came out as bisexual on the latest episode of Teen Mom OG and viewers think she’s lying about her sexuality to keep her storyline alive.

The latest episode of Teen Mom OG, called Proceed with Caution, aired on Tuesday, October 12 and Amber’s segment shocked many fans of the show.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Amber hinted at her bisexuality during a clip at the end of last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

Amber sat down with one of the producers from Teen Mom OG who asked her about her new book and whether anything in it would surprise readers.

Amber Portwood confirms bisexuality on Teen Mom OG

Amber admitted that she went into some detail about her sexuality in the book, telling MTV’s producer, “People are probably going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual [and] that I have had a relationship with a woman for eight months before.”

Amber revealed that her ex, Gary Shirley, knew about her sexuality, but she didn’t think that he’d be “very open” about her going public with it and assumed that he would think it was “bad” for their daughter, Leah.

Now that the episode has aired and Amber has officially come out, Teen Mom OG fans are speaking out about it. Teen Mom shared a clip from the episode on their official Instagram page.

Teen Mom OG fans think Amber is using sexuality to extend her storyline

“Im not even believing this,” commented one Teen Mom OG fan on the post. “It just seems like she has no more storyline and she is just wanting to say anything to stay on the show but any how moving on….”

Another Teen Mom OG fan felt as though Amber’s sexuality shouldn’t be an issue, but focusing on being a better, more present mother to her kids Leah and James should be.

“Who cares if she’s bisexual!” they wrote. “Why make any type of situation out of this. Taking care of her kid should be the only concern.”

Teen Mom OG fans weigh in on Amber coming out as bisexual. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“She will say anything to stay relevant,” wrote another fan of the show.

Did Amber come out as bisexual as a way to keep her storyline going? One Teen Mom OG fan thought so and commented, “Meh, not buying her being bisexual. Story line, something to deflect from real life issues? Experimenting in prison is one thing, being in actual relationship is another. IMO”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Amber might have actually had relationships with women that Teen Mom OG viewers may not know about.

In 2012, rumors circulated that Amber was involved with a woman by the name of “Sugarfoot” from prison who reportedly has Amber’s initials tattooed on her neck. However, Amber has never confirmed the story.

Also, during a 2014 taping of a Teen Mom “Ask the Moms” special, Amber alluded to having sexual relations with women while she was in jail.

Whether Amber is using her sexuality to stay relevant is still up for debate, but in the meantime it seems as though Teen Mom OG fans think she needs to focus on her mental health and improving as a parent first and foremost.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.