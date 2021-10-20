Teen Mom OG fans bash Catelynn Baltierra for wanting daughter Nova in delivery room for Rya’s birth

Catelynn Baltierra talked about having her daughter Nova in the delivery room for Rya Rose’s birth, but Teen Mom OG fans slammed her for it. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra came under fire by Teen Mom OG fans after she mentioned having her daughter Nova in the delivery room for the birth of her fourth daughter, Rya Rose.

During the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, titled Balancing Act, Catelynn Baltierra touched base with her castmate, Maci Bookout.

Over a video chat, Catelynn asked Maci some questions about her son Bentley being present in the delivery room for the birth of her youngest son, Maverick.

Catelynn Baltierra considers allowing daughter Nova in delivery room for birth of Rya Rose

Catelynn was curious about Bentley’s experience because she was considering having her six-year-old daughter, Nova, in the delivery room with her for the birth of Catelynn’s youngest daughter, Rya.

Catelynn, who Teen Mom OG fans bashed for smoking while pregnant, was concerned about possibly “traumatizing” Nova and Maci noted that Bentley was “nervous” while witnessing her give birth.

Nova’s excitement was the driving force for Catelynn to ask her obstetrician about having Nova in the delivery room with her.

Later, Catelynn discovered that Nova wouldn’t be allowed in the delivery room after all due to COVID-19 restrictions, but her doctor mentioned that decision could change depending on the course of the pandemic.

Teen Mom shared a clip of the scene on their official Instagram account and not all Teen Mom OG fans agreed with Catelynn’s decision to consider letting Nova in the delivery room to witness her giving birth.

Teen Mom OG fans react to Catelynn letting Nova witness her give birth

One Teen Mom OG fan felt that the hospital during childbirth was no place for a child and commented, “Who wants to see [their] mom in pain 😔 and God forbid [there are] complications, yeah that’s no place for a child. Let them stay home and play 🥴🥴”

Teen Mom OG viewers reacted to Catelynn wanting Nova in the delivery room. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Another Teen Mom OG viewer echoed the sentiments of many other Teen Mom OG viewers when they commented about Catelynn’s storyline and the show becoming boring.

“She’s too young for that!” they wrote of Nova being in the delivery room. “This [teen] mom is sooooo over!! Her storyline is boring 😂” they added.

One commenter felt that allowing Nova in the delivery room would “scar” her. They wrote, “Ummmm…. who the f**k brings their [young] child in to see a labour!! Talk about scarring your children!”

Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra also share a daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, and daughter Vaeda Luma, who joins sisters Nova and Rya Rose at home.

