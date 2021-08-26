Teen Mom OG fans aren’t feeling Tyler Baltierra’s newest tattoo

Tyler Baltierra showed off his latest ink, but Teen Mom OG fans weren’t impressed. Pic credit: MTV

Tyler Baltierra proudly showed off his latest tattoo, but Teen Mom OG fans weren’t loving his new ink.

The 29-year-old MTV star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 25 to share that he had gotten a new tattoo.

Tyler proudly displayed his new ink, which he chose to have placed on his forearm, starting at his wrist, and extending toward his elbow.

The piece is a black and gray portrait of Batman, during the Michael Keaton era, which Tyler’s tattoo artist referred to as a “Lil Keaton Batman piece.”

In the same pic on his Instagram Stories, Tyler showed another tattoo that read, “Suffering builds character” on the inside of his forearm.

Teen Mom OG fans cut on Tyler Baltierra’s latest tattoo

Teen Mom OG fans took to Reddit, where they discussed Tyler’s latest art piece, in a thread titled, “Tyler got another f***ing Batman tattoo??” and included a screenshot of Tyler’s Instagram Story with a pic of his ink.

Tyler’s critics had a few things to say about his permanent piece of art.

“I’m not trying to be **elitist** or anything, but don’t these people have enough money not to have to get tatted in their cousin Lance’s garage? Because this work is… not good,” wrote one Teen Mom OG fan of Tyler’s tattoo.

Another critic agreed and echoed their sentiment, writing, “Yeah, I don’t get why people get s***ty cheap tattoos done just for the sake of getting them. Something permanent should be taken a lot more seriously.”

“Why is this grown ass man this obsessed with Batman?” asked another critic.

Tyler already has a Batman tattoo on his right arm, as his fans have seen recently with all of his shirtless selfies he’s been sharing.

Another Teen Mom OG fan left a simple and succinct message: “Your tattoo sucks! Link in bio[.]”

Teen Mom OG fans aren’t impressed with Tyler’s latest ink. Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Tyler’s appearance has Teen Mom OG fans talking

Tyler’s appearance has become a frequent topic of discussion among Teen Mom OG fans lately.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Tyler revealed that he has been working on improving his physique by adding more lean muscle mass and shared a shirtless before-and-after selfie to show off his gains.

Tyler’s wife of six years, Catelynn Baltierra, has been loving all of the buff selfies that Tyler has been sharing on social media. However, she lashed out at “thirsty girls” who got a little too graphic in their comments for Catelynn’s liking.

Tyler and Catelynn are expecting their fourth daughter any day now. Catelynn recently told her fans that baby number four will “be here before we know it.”

The couple already share daughter Carly, 12 (whom they placed for adoption in 2009) as well as daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.