Teen Mom OG fans are not amused by Cheyenne Floyd’s behavior, calls her out after latest episode

Cheyenne Floyd came under fire by Teen Mom OG fans for her behavior and they are not amused by the way she treated Cory Wharton after the last episode.

Cheyenne’s pregnancy journey with her son Ace has been her major storyline this season on Teen Mom OG.

During the season opener, fans were shocked to watch Cheyenne lash out at her fiance Zach Davis after a routine prenatal appointment.

When Zach missed hearing their baby’s heartbeat, he was understandably upset, but Cheyenne screamed at him and made him get out of the car before ripping off her mic and speeding off.

Zach later told Cheyenne that being pregnant is “not an excuse for lashing out.” Cheyenne’s reactions towards Zach even earned her some harsh DMs from her critics.

Cheyenne Floyd lashes out at Cory Wharton on Teen Mom OG

During this week’s second episode of the season, Cheyenne lashed out again, this time at her first baby daddy, Cory Wharton.

Cory stopped by Cheyenne’s house to drop off their daughter, Ryder and explained that he would be leaving for an extended period of time to film for The Challenge on MTV.

When Cheyenne began asking questions about his availability to help out with Ryder, she grew upset when she discovered that Cory’s work schedule could mean he would miss Ryder’s birthday.

Cheyenne also put blame on Cory for not being there to help her with Ryder while she was pregnant, although she gets help from her fiance Zach, her parents and her sister.

Although Cory explained that he doesn’t have control over his work schedule, Cheyenne continued to bash him and told him, “You’re a piece of s**t” before asking him to leave. Cory was a good sport about it, though, and took it in stride.

Teen Mom OG fans aren’t amused by Cheyenne Floyd’s behavior

Now, Teen Mom OG fans are taking to social media to call out Cheyenne for her behavior after the latest episode.

On Twitter, using the hashtag #TeenMomOG, fans didn’t hold back when they slammed Cheyenne for her actions.

“Cheyenne is what happens when you don’t raise your kids right. She literally ain’t never heard “no” a day in her life and you can tell,” wrote one fan of Teen Mom OG on Twitter.

Another Teen Mom OG fan commented on Cory choosing not to stay with Cheyenne in a relationship and they wrote, “I 100% see why Cory didn’t want to be with Cheyenne #whew”

One fan of Teen Mom OG felt that Cheyenne shouldn’t have brought her pregnancy into the conversation with Cory, as it’s not his responsibility.

“Hey Cheyenne, the fact that you and your new man chose to have a baby is not [Cory’s] problem. Just like [Cory] and Taylor’s baby has never been your problem. Just cause [Cory] is a good dude don’t take advantage,” the fan wrote.

Between Cheyenne lashing out at Zach and going off on Cory, another Teen Mom OG fan said her actions have made them lose respect for Cheyenne.

“These past two episodes of Teen Mom OG, made me lose alllllll respect for Cheyenne,” the Teen Mom OG fan commented.

Despite what transpired on the episode of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne recently revealed that Cory will be invited to her wedding to Zach Davis, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Although Cheyenne and Cory co-parent their daughter Ryder well for the most part, she admitted that they have both “good days” and “bad days.”

