Teen Mom OG: Fans applaud ‘amazing’ parents Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra for explaining adoption to Nova

Teen Mom OG fans praised Tyler and Catelynn for the way they handled explaining adoption to Nova. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG fans were praising Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s efforts after watching them explain adoption to their daughter, Nova.

Catelynn and Tyler placed their first daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009 when they were just 17 years old.

Since then, they’ve welcomed three more daughters — Nova, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya Rose, who was just born on August 28.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra talk adoption with Nova in Teen Mom OG episode

In a video preview from the Tuesday, November 2 episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn explained that they chose an open adoption with Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa.

Since Brandon and Teresa aren’t required to provide and haven’t offered any in-person visits with Carly, and Catelynn and her family can’t see her, they do something every year to commemorate Carly’s birthday.

Catelynn and Tyler, who recently filmed this season’s Teen Mom OG reunion, talked with Nova and were curious how much she comprehends the process of adoption.

When asked what day it was, Nova knew it was Carly’s birthday and suggested making a handmade gift for her big sister.

Next, Catelynn suggested that Nova should record a video for Carly, singing Happy Birthday, and Nova obliged.

When Nova realized that her parents were much younger when they had Carly, she adorably told them, “Oh man, that’s not cool,” getting a laugh out of her mom and dad.

Nova surprisingly knew a lot about what Catelynn and Tyler were talking about, such as figuring out that Brandon and Teresa couldn’t have children on their own.

“Yeah, so we gave them the baby, so now they’re happy,” Nova told her parents, who both agreed.

Teen Mom OG fans applaud Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s ‘amazing’ parenting

Teen Mom OG fans who watched the clip on Teen Mom’s Instagram page commented on how well Catelynn and Tyler handled such a mature conversation with their daughter and how maturely Nova handled it.

Teen Mom OG fans are impressed with Catelynn and Tyler’s “amazing” parenting skills. Pic credit: @teenmom

“My heart is melting. She is a gem!! Good job Mama and Dad!! Been watching you guys for years!!!❤️,” wrote one Teen Mom OG fan of the video clip.

“This is awesome A+ for all of u 😍❤️👏 Nova is very smart & Happy Birthday Carly,” read another comment.

One Teen Mom OG fan was impressed with how much Nova understood and wrote, “Awwwwww Nova is the cutest! She took understood that perfectly! ❤️

“They really are amazing parents,” was another Teen Mom OG fan’s comment.

The couple has been together for 15 years and although they’ve been through a lot, they’ve been amazing parents to Nova, Vaeda, and Rya.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.