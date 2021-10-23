Teen Mom OG fans and cast gush over how amazing Catelynn Baltierra looks at reunion filming

Catelynn Baltierra looked incredible at the Teen Mom OG reunion filming. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG fans couldn’t get over how amazing Catelynn Baltierra looked at the filming for the Teen Mom OG reunion special.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the cast of Teen Mom OG showed up looking their best to tape the reunion.

However, one mom in particular, caught the eyes of Teen Mom OG fans with her incredible glow-up — Catelynn Baltierra.

Catelynn Baltierra stuns at filming of Teen Mom OG reunion

Catelynn shared two pics to her Instagram Feed on Friday, October 22, posing with all of her castmates except for Mackenzie McKee.

In the pics, Catelynn showed off some cleavage in a maroon top with a scalloped neckline underneath a black jacket, which she paired with curve-hugging jeans and black, strappy heels. Her hair and makeup also looked flawless.

Catelynn’s Teen Mom OG castmates, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, and Maci Bookout all commented on her post, along with her husband Tyler Baltierra and a few of the moms from the other Teen Mom franchise shows.

Tyler Baltierra’s response included emoji’s conveying how hot he found his wife to be in the photo. Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 also sang Catelynn’s praises and voiced how amazing she looks.

Teen Mom OG fans gush over Catelynn’s reunion look

Over on Reddit, Teen Mom OG fans shared Catelynn’s pic in a post titled “Cate, Cheyenne, Amber and maci at the reunion,” and in the comments section, they thew plenty of compliments Catelynn’s way.

Cate, Cheyenne, Amber and maci at the reunion from TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 “Jesus Gawd Cate, ya look great!!” commented one Teen Mom OG fan on the Reddit thread.

“Honestly- cates look is the best and most flattering !! Good for her,” wrote another Redditor about Catelynn’s reunion look.

Another Teen Mom OG fan noted, “Cate looks happy and healthy.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Catelynn has transformed herself over the years and it looks like she’s feeling herself, and rightfully so.

Catelynn just gave birth to her and Tyler’s fourth daughter, Rya Rose, eight weeks ago and she looks better than ever.

Teen Mom OG fans complimented Catelynn on her appearance last month after she and Tyler shared their first professional family pics as a family of five.

In addition to their daughter Rya Rose, Catelynn and Tyler also share a daughter, Carlyn, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, as well as daughters Nova and Vaeda who join Rya at home.

With the news that filming for the Teen Mom OG reunion has wrapped, be on the lookout for a premiere date for the reunion special on MTV.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.