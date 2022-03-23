Teen Mom OG: Debra Danielsen says daughter Farrah Abraham’s poop in a jar sales have cost her jobs

Debra Danielsen claimed that her daughter Farrah Abraham selling poop in a jar has cost her employment opportunities. Pic credit: Debra Danielsen/Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s business of selling her poop in jars has cost her mother, Debra Danielsen, employment opportunities.

According to 64-year-old Debra, whose musical stage name is Debz OG, Farrah’s choice to sell her feces has potentially cost her money.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Farrah announced her latest business venture in January 2022, offering her jarred bowel movements to paying customers.

Debra Danielsen calls Farrah Abraham ‘depraved’ for selling her poop in a jar

Now, Debra says that Farrah’s choices have affected her career.

Speaking with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Debra said her daughter is morally corrupt. “I worked with some of the most prominent people on the planet when I was an executive.”

“I advocated higher education to my daughters. Do you think there was any time I would ever suggest she get to that level of human depravity?” Debra rhetorically asked. “Why would you sell your soul? Why would you be so depraved that you would do that?”

According to Debra, she found out about her daughter’s peculiar side hustle via her husband, Dr. David Merz, and it completely threw her off guard.

“David told me about it. I had no idea,” Debra shared. “I’m sitting there and he’s telling me this and I’m like, ‘What?!’ He came to me and told me about it, trying to protect me so that when I go into a room and someone throws this [topic] at me, I’m not blown out of the water.”

Debra showed compassion for her daughter and hinted that Farrah might be too far gone for any help from family.

“It hurts me deeply because I know my daughter deep down inside is better than that. I have no idea how to pull her back,” Debra said.

Debra says Teen Mom OG alum Farrah was ‘set up,’ poop jars have cost her work

Because she has trouble believing that Farrah would stoop to selling her poop online, Debra surmised that one of her daughter’s enemies set her up.

“Somebody who is [her] enemy got on OnlyFans and said ‘I’ll give you 1000 bucks if you s**t in a vile.’ She thinks it’s a great idea and a great way to earn money, not realizing she was set up,” Debra conjectured.

“All I know is that I’m really sad and disappointed that I heard about all of this [sic], and it affects me and Sophia negatively. People come after us and say horrible things.”

Unfortunately, Debra feels that Farrah’s actions have cost her work.

“People think I’m like Farrah. No, I’m not anything like that,” Debra said. “I’ve gone to school and achieved so many things, made history, and it’s all destroyed when you have one person running around doing weird s**t.”

According to the outlet, Debra also claimed she was turned down for a reality TV show she recently pitched and believes the stigma attached to her because of Farrah’s actions is to blame.

Farrah is currently working on her mental health at a trauma treatment center where she checked herself in earlier this month.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.