Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra launch digital platform CATE Magazine

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra launched CATE Magazine to give their fans an unfiltered look into their personal lives. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG couple Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra are launching their latest business venture, a digital magazine that will chronicle their day-to-day lives.

Catelynn and Tyler have shared their story with Teen Mom OG viewers since 2009, when they placed their firstborn daughter Carly for adoption shortly after her birth.

The couple’s ups and downs as parents and spouses have been documented and played out on Teen Mom OG over the years, and now they’re ready to take more control of their narrative.

Catelynn promoted her latest undertaking, touted as “an unfiltered look into their day-to-day lives behind the cameras,” on social media, sharing screenshots and teasing the project in her stories and her Instagram feed.

Catelynn Baltierra announces CATE brand, a digital news platform

“Our family is extremely excited for this new business adventure. We love our fans and feel honored by their support. With the new CATE brand, our hope is to give more love to those who have been with us over the past decades. So be ready because this baby is ready to rock!” Catelynn recently told PR News Wire.

Nik Richie, Richie Media Corp. founder and CEO, also made a statement and explained his vision for the Baltierras with CATE Magazine.

Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

CATE Magazine touts Catelynn and Tyler controlling their own narrative

“We believe that CateMagazine.com will be a game changer for exclusive celebrity info,” said Richie. “Although social media is a great outlet, a celebrity’s posts are easily soiled by publishers. Therefore, the talent loses revenue and control of their own stories.”

“Richie Media Corp. wants to develop individual brands that focus on a controlled, niche audience. Cate Magazine by Catelynn Baltierra will be our first joint venture launch, with many more to come,” Richie added. “True role models of love, it’s time to broadcast the best from the Baltierra family.”

Catelynn and Tyler’s logo for Cate Magazine. Pic credit: CateMagazine.com

Upon hearing of Catelynn’s newest project, her Teen Mom castmate and friend Cheyenne Floyd showed support in her Instagram Stories.

“Congratulations on your new venture @catelynnmtv 🖤🎉,” Cheyenne captioned a screenshot of one of Catelynn’s Instagram posts.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

CATE Magazine’s website allows readers to choose from “Reality” or “Exclusive” stories. Some examples of what Catelynn shared in the “Reality” section include her favorite makeup picks, an introduction to all of the Baltierra family’s animals at their Michigan home, and the more serious topic of placing Carly for adoption.

In the “Exclusive” section, fans can read up on Catelynn and Tyler’s statement about divorce rumors and get all the details from Catelynn’s recent “Dirty 30” birthday bash.

The digital platform will allow Catelynn and Tyler’s fans to get the latest news directly from the source and will act as the “home for the couples’ compelling lifestyle, parenting and news content.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.