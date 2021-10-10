Teen Mom OG couple and ‘soulmates’ Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra reveal how they keep their marriage ‘spicy’

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are still keeping their marriage “spicy” after 16 years and four kids together. Pic credit: MTV

Veteran Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra still manage to keep their relationship “spicy” after 16 years and four kids together.

Catelynn and Tyler met when they were still teenagers in middle school and soon found themselves making some very adult decisions.

When Catelynn became pregnant at just 17 years old, she and Tyler made the life-altering decision to place their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption.

Since then, Tyler and Catelynn have married and welcomed three more daughters — Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya Rose, who was born on August 28, 2021.

Teen Mom OG couple Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra open up about keeping their love alive

The proud parents recently opened up about keeping their romance alive in an interview with Hollywood Life.

Off the bat, Tyler made it clear that one thing that helps him keep things exciting in his and Catelynn’s love life is staying in shape.

“I feel like that’s one of the reasons I love working out,” Tyler told the outlet. “You gotta keep it looking good!”

Tyler began chronicling his fitness journey over the summer and showed off his recent gains, proving his hard work is paying off.

Catelynn admitted that keeping their marriage afloat is “a lot of hard work” and Tyler touched on how they’ve learned to love each other.

Tyler admitted that he and Catelynn have “done a pretty good job” of learning how to love each other, noting that “no one can really teach you that.”

“It’s one of those things where we ask the other person, ‘Here’s my need. Can you provide it or not?’ And sometimes they can, sometimes they can’t, so communication is huge, definitely,” Tyler added.

Catelynn noted that her and Tyler’s friendship helps them keep their marriage going strong and said she believes they are soulmates.

Catelynn and Tyler are ‘really good friends’ and ‘soulmates’

“I mean, I feel like we’re just also really good friends on top of being partners and parents to these children, and so yeah, I think that also helps a lot too,” the 29-year-old mom of four added.

“And then honestly, I truly do believe in soulmates. I believe that souls are meant to come together in life to really learn from each other and grow with each other,” Catelynn confided.

Catelynn then revealed some exciting news about her and Tyler’s daughter, Carly, in the upcoming episodes this season on Teen Mom OG.

“[I’m excited for fans to see] us being able to see Carly and my grandma being able to come and see Carly for the first time since she left the hospital,” Catelynn shared.

The reality TV star also said that Teen Mom OG viewers will be able to see her and Tyler’s journey, navigating their adoption plan with Carly.

“And so, I think that’s cool being able to, like, really continue to show the journey of, like, an adoption plan and how you navigate the ups and the downs and the good times and the bad times,” Catelynn expressed.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.