Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd talks wedding plans, plus will she take Zach’s last name?

Cheyenne Floyd dished on her upcoming nuptials to Zach Davis. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd dished on her upcoming nuptials to fiance Zach Davis.

Cheyenne and Zach will tie the knot this September after Zach popped the question last spring during Cheyenne’s baby shower.

The couple has since welcomed their first child together, a son named Ace. They also share Cheyenne’s 4-year-old daughter Ryder from her relationship with Cory Wharton.

Cheyenne Floyd dishes on wedding details, taking Zach Davis’ last name

Following her and Zach’s upscale engagement photoshoot in Palm Springs, California, Cheyenne got “bored” and fielded some questions from her fans on Instagram.

Many of the questions aimed at Cheyenne related to her upcoming wedding and she happily dished on some of the exciting details.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

When a follower asked Cheyenne how many guests she and Zach intend to have, she revealed they’re expecting quite a few – “around 300” guests.

Another one of Cheyenne’s followers was curious whether she’ll change her name after marrying Zach. It turns out Cheyenne will swap Floyd for Davis come September: “I am taking Zach’s last name,” she revealed.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Who’s on Cheyenne and Zach’s guest list?

A question that many of Cheyenne’s fans were probably wondering read, “Anyone from teen mom invited to the wedding?”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Cheyenne divulged that there will be several guests from different MTV shows attending. “Yes,” Cheyenne answered, “Also people from [Are You The One?] & The Challenge.” In addition to her time on Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom Family Reunion, and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, Cheyenne has also appeared on Are You The One? and The Challenge.

In fact, Ryder’s parents met during The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016. Cheyenne and Cory tried to form a romantic connection after Ryder was born, but they discovered they were better matched strictly as co-parents.

Their co-parenting game is strong, and Cheyenne previously revealed that Cory will be in attendance on her and Zach’s “grand, big” day.

“We support each other and each other’s relationships and families and of course him and Taylor and Mila would be invited,” Cheyenne said last fall. Cory and his girlfriend Taylor share a nearly-2-year-old daughter Mila and are currently expecting another baby.

“Ryder is a flower girl and I know Cory is gonna want to see Ry all dressed up and stuff so of course they would be invited,” Cheyenne added about her ex attending her wedding.

When it comes to her special day, Cheyenne wasn’t afraid to admit it’s going to be a lavish affair. “I would say me doing anything small is like sacrilegious so I think people expect us to have a grand, big wedding and we’re going to deliver exactly that.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.