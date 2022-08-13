Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd shares details on her ‘adult only’ wedding

Cheyenne dished on her upcoming nuptials to Zach Davis. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Cheyenne Floyd dished on her upcoming “adult only” wedding to Zach Davis.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Zach proposed to Cheyenne last year during her baby shower while she was still pregnant with their 1-year-old son, Ace.

Ever since, Cheyenne has been in wedding-planning mode, with a formal, black tie wedding planned for next month.

Their wedding will be one for the books, judging by their website, which Cheyenne revealed was recently hacked and now requires a password to view.

Guests are required to wear formal wear, with men in tuxedos and women in floor-length dresses, and the affair will consist of a “completely unplugged ceremony and reception.”

In addition, Cheyenne and Zach are hosting an adults-only affair, aside from the children who will be part of the wedding party, including their son Ace, who will serve as “ring security” alongside his two cousins.

Teen Mom OG alum Cheyenne Floyd opens up about wedding to Zach Davis

Recently, Cheyenne answered some questions about her wedding during an Instagram Stories Q&A and cleared the air about her and Zach’s upcoming swanky nuptials.

Of course, all Teen Mom fans want to know whether Cheyenne’s castmates from the franchise will be attending. It’s unclear whether any of them will take part in the ceremony, but Cheyenne said, “They have all been invited.”

As Cheyenne explained during a recent YouTube video, her wedding dress was ordered before she lost 30 pounds after welcoming her son Ace last year, which has potentially presented a setback.

When a fan asked Cheyenne whether she has her dress yet or not, she explained, “Yes..but when I ordered it I was 30 pounds heavier then they didn’t believe me when I said I was coming back skinny 😂 soooo now we are having some issues in alterations.”

Next up, a curious follower asked Cheyenne, “Are you doing anything special, fun or relaxing the night before your wedding?”

Cheyenne, who will be taking Zach’s last name when she becomes Mrs. Davis next month, divulged that she and Zach are “having [an] untraditional rehearsal dinner.”

Cheyenne says her and Zach’s ‘big’ wedding will be ‘adult only’

Noting that kids will be included in the wedding party, but aren’t invited as guests, another curious fan wondered how that would work.

Cheyenne explained, “Don’t most weddings have a ring bearer & flower girl? Idk why this is hard to understand..we want to have our kids apart of our wedding [and] at a certain point they are getting the boot also 😂,” adding, “Have y’all not heard of an adult only wedding?”

As Zach explained to E! News earlier this year, his and Cheyenne’s wedding is going to be a “big” one.

“Everything’s coming along just as planned,” Zach shared. “We have the venue. We have the date. We have a lot [set up] already and we’re just excited to get going. It will be big.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.