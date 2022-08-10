Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd reveals her and Zach Davis’ wedding site got hacked

Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding website got hacked and they got phony RSVPs. Pic credit: MTV and Our CRAZ Family/YouTube

Teen Mom OG couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis revealed that their wedding website was hacked, causing them to receive phony RSVPs.

Cheyenne and Zach, who got engaged during Cheyenne’s baby shower last year, are getting married next month in a swanky, black-tie affair.

With just a little over a month until their nuptials, planning is coming down to the wire. It didn’t help matters that Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding website was recently hacked.

During a recent episode of the Think Loud Crew podcast with her sister R Kyle Floyd, Cheyenne revealed that they’re still behind the ball when it comes to their last-minute wedding planning, and their invitations have yet to be sent out.

To makes matters worse, as Cheyenne explained, their wedding website was compromised.

“So, the website got hacked, or leaked, or whatever,” Cheyenne revealed. “Somebody found it when it was incomplete and not done and posted it so that I was getting random people RSVPing. I have an RSVP as the first name “B***h” and the last name is “Ass,” so it’s literally “B***h Ass.”

Cheyenne, who enjoyed a lavish bachelorette weekend last month, continued to explain, “So, after that happened, um, the way they got into it was because yeah, there was no access code on the website, but we took the access code down for that week because our wedding planner was editing the site, so they had to be able to get in it and stuff and make edits and stuff like that.”

The MTV star admitted that she didn’t think someone would go on a “random search” and seek out her and Zach’s website, but the hack meant she had to rework some things, further setting her and Zach back.

To further complicate matters, Cheyenne and Zach had to go through the list of RSVPs and verify their actual friends and family were invited. Because of this, they had to “restart” the website and start from scratch, going through their list of guests.

Despite the setback caused by a hacker, Cheyenne and Zach shared that their food tasting went well and when they revisited the grounds where their nuptials will take place, they were reminded that their wedding is really happening and it’s coming quick.

Will Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding be filmed for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter?

Cheyenne said earlier this year that she and Zach weren’t yet decided about filming their big day for MTV’s cameras, noting that her parents were against the idea. However, Cheyenne made sure that the production crew from the Teen Mom franchise has the day off so they can attend her and Zach’s nuptials.

Teen Mom viewers will have to wait until The Next Chapter premieres to find out whether Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding day will air as part of their storyline.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.