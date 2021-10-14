Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra’s transformation over the years

Catelynn Baltierra has made a major transformation over the years. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn has been a fixture on Teen Mom OG for 14 seasons and viewers feel as though they’ve watched her grow up in front of the cameras.

Just 17 years old when she and Tyler Baltierra’s adoption story aired on 16 and Pregnant, Catelynn is now a 29-year-old wife and mother of four.

Catelynn has struggled through a lot in the 12 years she’s appeared on Teen Mom OG.

The reality TV star has battled mental health issues, miscarriages, postpartum depression, and trauma as viewers have watched her conquer them all with grace.

Since then, Teen Mom OG fans have watched Catelynn marry Tyler, welcome her daughters Nova, Vaeda, and Rya Rose, and overcome plenty of adversity.

In the 14 seasons that Catelynn has been a part of the Teen Mom franchise, she has improved herself, transforming from a troubled teenager to a confident, beautiful woman.

Catelynn has grown so much since then, and below are some photos that showcase her transformation over the years.

Catelynn Baltierra as a young girl

In June 2018, Catelynn shared a series of younger pics of herself. In the first pic, Catelynn dressed up as a fairy and showed off the resemblance to her daughter Nova with her blonde hair and button nose.

2005: Catelynn meets Tyler Baltierra and they start dating

Catelynn was sporting a short, red hairstyle at the time, and in this pic, she made a kissy-face for the camera, highlighting her gorgeous, high cheekbones.

Here, Catelynn shared a throwback pic of herself and Tyler as teenagers while they were still dating. The couple met in 2005 and have been together ever since, working through a lot both independently and together.

They placed their firstborn daughter Carly for adoption in 2009 when they were just 17 years old, grappled with Catelynn’s inpatient visits to rehab to treat her mental illness, tried to make sense of strained relationships with their parents, all while staying committed to each other and raising their three daughters, Nova, Vaeda, and Rya Rose.

2009: Catelynn gives birth to first daughter Carly

Only a few years into their young relationship, Catelynn became pregnant with her and Tyler’s first child, a daughter they would name Carly.

As a teenager on 16 and Pregnant, Catelynn was grappling with the life-altering decision to place her and Tyler’s firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption.

A pregnant, 17-year-old Catelynn sported shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair, a pink v-neck top, and yellow leggings as she posed with Carly’s birth mother, Teresa Davis, in this throwback pic.

November 2012: Catelynn shows off her figure

Catelynn showed off her legs in a short mini dress in November 2012 that she wore for an MTV red carpet event.

Three years after giving birth to daughter Carly and three years before giving birth to daughter Nova, Catelynn was looking happy and healthy.

February 2013: Catelynn show off her curves

In February 2013, Catelynn shared a pic of herself headed off to meetings, looking fabulous and showing off her curves in a black and white, polka-dotted blouse and form-fitting black pants as she toted a coffee.

November 2014: Catelynn is pregnant with daughter Nova

Catelynn shared a bathroom selfie while pregnant with her second daughter, Novalee Reign (Nova), in 2014. Nova arrived just two months later, on New Years Day 2015.

August 2018: Catelynn stuns at the VMAs

In 2018 Catelynn and Tyler attended the VMAs, and she showed off her glam look that included flawless makeup and hair, black and silver nails, and a skin-tight black top with gold leggings.

July 2019: Catelynn gets hair extensions

Catelynn shared a before-and-after pic of her hair in 2019 after getting hair extensions. The MTV star described them as “soooo natural” and told her fans she was “reunion ready” after sporting her new long, blonde locks ahead of another Teen Mom OG reunion special.

July 2019: Catelynn was ‘feeling herself’ at the Teen Mom OG reunion

In the summer of 2019, Catelynn and Tyler recorded their segment for the Teen Mom OG reunion special with hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa.

Catelynn told her fans she was “feeling herself” in the pic, and with good reason — Catelynn rocked her look with a nude, shimmery top with sheer pouf sleeves paired with black leather pants.

Catelynn wore her long blonde hair in waves, parted on the side as she posed next to Tyler for the snap.

October 2019: Catelynn rocks another Teen Mom OG reunion look

In the fall of 2019, Catelynn shared yet another look from another Teen Mom OG reunion. She rocked flawless brows, and lashes and her purple eyeliner complimented her blue eyes.

Neutral cheeks and lips brought the look together, and she completed it with the addition of her new short, side-swept bangs.

December 2019: Catelynn ups her makeup game

Catelynn upped her makeup game in a pic from December 2019, where she promoted a friend’s master makeup class. Catelynn stunned with glowing skin, perfectly arched brows, faux lashes, and neutral makeup colors.

In 2019 Catelynn modeled for a friend’s makeup master class and showed off the stunning finished look.

February 2020: Catelynn gets her eyebrows microbladed

In February 2020, Catelynn stepped up her brow game when she got her eyebrows microbladed. Her experience may have spurred her interest in becoming a successful microblading technician herself.

She shared a video along with a joke in her caption that read, “Sorry mom I’m getting my face tattooed”

October 2020: Catelynn gets more ink

As the years passed, Catelynn matured, and her looks changed to reflect her growth. Catelynn got several tattoos over the years to commemorate events in her life and added some orange Monarch butterflies to a floral piece on her forearm in 2019.

June 2020: Catelynn has fun with color

In the summer of 2020, Catelynn experimented with color in her hair as she has in the past. Catelynn has previously sported hot pink hair, but in 2020 she opted for another shade of the rainbow: purple.

“Well here it is folks!” Catelynn told her followers when she shared the pic to her Instagram Feed as she posed inside her car for the pic.

September 2021: Catelynn stuns just weeks after giving birth

Catelynn decided that purple is her color and experimented with a different hue in the fall of 2021.

Showing off her newly-colored purple locks, Catelynn shared a sultry car selfie that highlighted her bright blue eyes and flawless makeup.

Catelynn’s husband Tyler shared the pic on his Instagram Feed and told his fans, “Those eyes are my favorite place to get lost in!”

Taken just weeks after giving birth to her and Tyler’s fourth daughter, Rya Rose, Catelynn looked incredible in the pic. She sported silver hoop earrings and a black choker to go along with her black, sequined top with a low-cut v-neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) Catelynn has certainly transformed herself over the years, and with each year, she seems more confident experimenting with different looks and finding what makes her feel her very best.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.