Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra was ‘feeling herself’ in a selfie, husband Tyler gushes over her

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra was “feeling herself” in a recent selfie and her husband Tyler Baltierra couldn’t help but gush over her.

Catelynn and Tyler have a relationship that spans fifteen years and they share four daughters together.

Together since middle school, Catelynn became pregnant with their first daughter, Carly, now 12, when she and Tyler were only 17.

They placed Carly for adoption in 2009 and went on to welcome three more daughters together: Nova, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya Rose who was just born in August 2021.

Catelynn and Tyler often show their love and support for each other on social media and aren’t shy about it.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra was ‘feeling herself’ in a selfie

On Saturday, September 25, Catelynn shared a selfie to her Instagram account and told her followers she was “feeling herself.”

In the pic, Catelynn sat at the wheel of her family minivan, sporting purple hair, with a low-cut, v-neck, sequined top, a black choker necklace, and hoop earrings.

She captioned the pic simply using hashtags that read “#feelingmyself #momboss #purplehairdontcare”

Tyler Baltierra gushes over wife Catelynn’s selfie

Catelynn’s husband of six years was so impressed with her selfie that he shared it on his personal Instagram account and gushed over his wife.

“Those eyes are my favorite place to get lost in! 😍❤️🥵 #Wifey” Tyler captioned the same photo.

Catelynn thanked Tyler for sharing the pic on his Instagram account and commented, “Aweeeee I love youuuuuu[!]”

Also commenting on Catelynn’s selfie on Tyler’s Instagram Feed was Catelynn’s father, David Lowell, who jokingly wrote, “I gave her those blue eyes. You’re welcome son 😂🤩😍. Love ya”

Teen Mom OG fans have noticed how fantastic Catelynn is looking these days, just weeks after giving birth to baby Rya Rose.

In a series of new family pics, Teen Mom OG fans gushed over how “amazing” Catelynn looks.

Catelynn may have been the one on the receiving end of the praise this time around, but Tyler has gotten his fair share of compliments lately too.

When Tyler shared a shirtless selfie to his Instagram account over the summer, a then-pregnant Catelynn had to fend off all of the “thirsty” girls making inappropriate comments about her husband’s anatomy.

Tyler shared that he’s working on gaining lean muscle and showed off his progress over the summer and Catelynn was sure to praise her hubby’s hard work.

In one of his first shirtless Instagram posts over the summer, Catelynn was sure to claim her man when she told his followers, “Yep! That’s mine[!]”

It seems that even after 15 years and four kids, Catelynn and Tyler still have what it takes to keep their marriage going strong.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.