Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra says baby number four will ‘be here before we know it’

Catelynn Baltierra hinted that her baby girl is coming soon. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG hinted that she and her husband Tyler Baltierra’s fourth daughter is coming any day now.

The 29-year-old MTV star gave a major update on her pregnancy and even hinted at her and Tyler’s daughter’s name.

In February, Tyler and Catelynn announced her pregnancy on each of their Instagram accounts, telling their followers that they were expecting another baby in 27 weeks.

Catelynn and Tyler’s daughters Nova and Vaeda held up a sign that read, “27 weeks until I become a big sister,” and the Teen Mom OG couple also included pics of a sonogram pic and a positive pregnancy test.

Catelynn Baltierra updates Teen Mom OG fans on pregnancy

The latest pregnancy update from Catelynn came on her Instagram stories, where she shared the status of her body preparing for labor.

“Well I’m one centimeter and 50 percent effaced [yikes emoji] baby R will be here before we know it!” Catelynn shared in her stories, along with a gif that read, “36 weeks” and another gif of a pregnant woman dancing.

Catelynn was referring to her body preparing to deliver her baby, and although she’s already dilated and effaced, it could still mean that she’s weeks away from going into labor.

What is baby Baltierra’s name?

Catelynn referred to her unborn daughter as “Baby R” in April after referring to her as “Baby Z” just one month prior.

Catelynn asked her fans to take a vote and asked them, “Sooo a Z name for baby girl or a R name?!” Her fans seemed to be nearly split down the middle, with 48% voting for a Z name and 52% voting for an R name.

The date that was timestamped on Catelynn’s sonogram showed September 3 as her due date, which is less than a month away now.

This baby will be a rainbow baby for Catelynn and Tyler, who have lost multiple pregnancies. Most recently, their pregnancy loss was featured last season on Teen Mom OG.

Baby girl number four will join big sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2. Catelynn and Tyler’s eldest daughter, Carly, 12, was placed for adoption shortly after her birth, as documented on 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

Catelynn and Tyler recently celebrated 15 years together as a couple. They remain the only couple on the Teen Mom franchise to stay together, despite all the challenges they’ve faced.

Teen Mom returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.