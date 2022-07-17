Teen Mom OG: Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra celebrate 16th anniversary

Catelynn and Tyler celebrate 16 years together this month. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are celebrating 16 years together this month.

Catelynn and Tyler were first introduced to Teen Mom audiences in 2009 when they joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant. Later that year, the couple appeared on Teen Mom, which would later be known as Teen Mom OG.

Catelynn and Tyler’s journey was much different than others on the show, as they decided to place their firstborn daughter Carly up for adoption in 2009, shortly after her birth. They’ve since married and welcomed three more daughters, Novalee Reign, Vaeda Luma, and Rya Rose.

The middle school sweethearts, who met in seventh grade, are the only couple from the Teen Mom franchise who have remained together since their debut on the show, and this month, they’re celebrating a significant milestone.

Catelynn took to her Instagram over the weekend to commemorate the special day, sharing a carousel post including plenty of throwback photos of their early days as teenagers, all the way up to the present day with their daughters.

“16 years with my lover and best friend 😩😍👏💋 thank you for being YOU!” Catelynn captioned her share. “Thank you for loving me how I deserve to be loved! Thank you for always bringing out the good in me and always lifting me up!!! Here’s to a lifetime babe! ❤️ @tylerbaltierramtv.”

Catelynn’s husband Tyler was the first to comment on the post, writing, “Love you baby!”

Many of Catelynn’s 4.2 million followers also took to the comments section where they wished her and Tyler a happy anniversary.

Teen Mom OG fans wish Catelynn and Tyler a happy anniversary

“Happy Anniversary you [two]!😍,” read a comment from a fan.

Another fan mentioned watching Catelynn and Tyler practically grow up before Teen Mom OG viewers’ eyes: “Happy anniversary! Its so crazy to think we all watched you grow up on tv😭.”

Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Echoing the sentiment and complimenting the couple on their bond, another comment read, “Happy anniversary to a very beautiful and Remarkable couple who I have watched grow up together with such respect for each other, such good parents together, such love & unity! I love your bond! Celebrate as much as you want! Blessings upon blessings🥳🥳.”

Catelynn will embark on a new journey now that filming for Teen Mom OG has ceased. In May of this year, MTV announced they greenlit three returning Teen Mom series, including Season 2 of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, and a new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC).

TMTNC will merge the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. Catelynn will appear alongside her former Teen Mom OG castmates Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Amber Portwood as well as Teen Mom 2 alums Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.