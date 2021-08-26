Teen Mom OG: Andrew Glennon implied that his baby mama Amber Portwood ‘hit’ their son

Andrew Glennon hinted that his ex Amber Portwood “hit” their son James. Pic credit: MTV

Andrew Glennon implied that his baby mama, Amber Portwood, “hit” their son James and Teen Mom OG fans are baffled.

Amber, 31, has been embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her ex, Andrew, over their son James, 3.

Now, it looks like things might be getting messy after Andrew seemingly implied that Amber “hit” their son James.

Andrew Glennon implies Amber Portwood hit their son James, responds to Teen Mom OG fans

Andrew, 37, shared a now-deleted message on his Instagram Stories that read, “You hit your baby boy? … Really?!”

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram also shared a screenshot of a DM between a Teen Mom OG fan and Andrew.

One Teen Mom OG fan took to Andrew’s DMs after seeing his Instagram Story and told Amber’s baby daddy, “Spill the tea or shut the f**k up[.]”

Andrew replied to the fan, telling them, “Go f**k [yourself] and drink your own tea……made out of your own children,” and continued, “Big go f**k yourself from over here[.]”

Amber and Andrew split in 2019 and have been battling over custody of their son James ever since.

In July 2019, Amber was arrested for domestic violence during the infamous machete incident, and Andrew was awarded primary physical custody of James.

Amber was charged with domestic battery, along with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she attacked her ex, Andrew Glennon, while he held their son, James.

The former couple share joint legal custody of James, and Amber is allowed three unsupervised visits per week with her son.

Amber and Andrew battle for custody of their son James

Amber and Andrew were unable to come to a peaceful agreement outside of court, although a judge ordered them to resolve their issues out of court and in mediation.

Mediation took place on May 24, which was reportedly “unsuccessful,” meaning that the exes must return to court to duke it out, where they’ll likely head to trial.

Fans of Teen Mom OG have repeatedly called for Amber to be fired from the show for her physically abusive ways.

Despite Amber’s history of abuse, the mom of two has continued to film for Teen Mom OG. In 2010, Amber faced felony domestic violence and child neglect charges after physically assaulting her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, in front of their daughter, Leah.

These days, Amber has been lying low, on social media at least, and letting her followers know that she’s focusing on her psychology studies at Perdue University.

In July 2021, Amber revealed that she was “finally getting organized” after living in an Airbnb for over two years. Amber agreed to let Andrew stay in her former home, instead of her paying him child support, after the machete incident.

Amber doesn’t share much on social media involving her kids these days — she also shares a daughter, Leah, 12, with ex Gary Shirley — but Andrew shares plenty of pics of James on his Instagram account.

Amber will be appearing alongside her castmates Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee when Teen Mom OG returns for a new season next month.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.