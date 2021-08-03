Teen Mom OG and Young + Pregnant returning in September in back-to-back episodes

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant return to MTV on September 7. Pic credit: MTV

Tuesdays are for Teen Mom — next month, Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant both return to MTV.

New seasons of both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant will air back-to-back on September 7.

The moms of Teen Mom OG are back

MTV released a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, showing the moms facing new challenges, as well as happy moments.

The moms of Teen Mom OG — Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee — return for the show’s tenth season.

In the trailer, Cheyenne accepts her fiance Zach Davis’s marriage proposal at her baby shower, Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra discover they’re having another girl, and Mackenzie’s youngest child, Broncs, is struggling with behavioral issues.

Maci has been learning how to manage her PTSD (after last season’s gas station shooting) and juggle her family. Not returning for the new season of Teen Mom OG is Maci’s ex, Ryan Edwards, his wife Mackenzie Standifer, and his parents Larry and Jen.

Ryan and his family were fired from Teen Mom OG in March. Sources said that MTV wanted to focus more on Maci’s talents, rather than making her storyline revolve so much around her issues with Ryan and his family.

Amber is studying psychology and has seemingly stayed out of drama after last season showed her strained relationship with her daughter, Leah.

Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant adds two new cast members

The Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant cast will include Brianna Jaramillo, Kayla Sessler, Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliott. Two new moms will be joining the cast this season: Madisen Beith and Kayla J.

The moms of Young + Pregnant are facing challenges similar to the Teen Mom OG moms when their episodes first aired 11 years ago.

Kayla J. is facing issues in her relationship with her baby daddy, who wants to date other women. Rachel is dealt a blow when her baby daddy is arrested.

Kayla Sessler’s boyfriend, Luke, considers adopting her son Izaiah, and Madisen admits that she still needs help as she navigates being a mom at just 17 years old. Brianna and Kiaya both face issues with their own “motherly figures.”

Fans of the Teen Mom franchise can tune in to MTV on September 7 for back-to-back episodes of OG and Young + Pregnant, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant return on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c and 9/8c on MTV.