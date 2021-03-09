Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood talks reopening her online clothing boutique


Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG
Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

In a newly released clip from Teen Mom on Instagram, Amber Portwood was featured and talked about her new mentality.

Amber mentioned making a statement about body positivity after being bullied about her body. She said she’s “feeling really empowered.” So to spread her message even further, Amber reached out to her manager, Elissa, to pitch a business idea.

Five years ago, Amber ran an online clothing boutique, Forever Haute, which focused on “comfortable, cute clothing.” Amber blamed a complicated life for her decision to shut down the boutique.

Amber is ready to relaunch Forever Haute

Now, she is ready to relaunch the boutique. Amber’s manager agreed that it would be a great creative outlet for her and thinks she should move forward with her decision.

Amber got a little down on herself when she mentioned that the title “GED” puts limits on what she can achieve. Amber’s manager encouraged her, saying that she doesn’t necessarily need a high-level degree to be successful and that it’s a great message to send to her kids to follow their dreams.

The video comes on the heels of fellow Teen Mom OG cast member, Cheyenne Floyd, tweeting about internet trolls attacking Amber. Amber can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to getting things off the ground.

She has struggled with a past riddled with substance abuse, domestic violence, custody battles, jail time, and constant ridicule.

Trolls have been attacking Amber

Fans weren’t so supportive in the comments section, however. One fan commented, “If only she’d relaunch being a mother 😒🥴 always focusing on the wrong things and will never learn.” Another said, “👎👎CANCEL AMBER👎👎 and yet another said, “She needs to go take a nap 😴”

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG Instagram
Amber gets trolled again. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Some followers were more supportive, saying, “Honestly. I loved her clothes. People can evolve and change. And we should hope for that.”

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG Instagram
Some followers were supportive of Amber. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Amber’s fellow Teen Mom castmates have been supportive through her trials and tribulations

In addition to Cheyenne tweeting her support for Amber, Maci Bookout said, “As her friend, you feel helpless. We don’t know all the details or facts of what happened or what had happened before. It’s a freaking mess. It’s a lot of tough stuff for these kids to comprehend and deal with.”

Hopefully Amber can keep her life turned around for the better and show fans that she can elicit change for the long haul. 

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


