Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood sued by homeowner’s association for unpaid fees

Teen Mom OG veteran Amber Portwood is in legal trouble again, but this time for unpaid homeowner’s association fees.

The 31-year-old Teen Mom star owes unpaid homeowner’s fees as well as court and attorney costs.

As reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on Thursday, Amber was served with a court summons for a civil collections lawsuit after her Indianapolis, Indiana homeowner’s association sued her.

Amber owns the Indianapolis home but hasn’t lived there in over two years, as she’s been renting an Airbnb, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics. Her ex and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, lives in the home with their three-year-old son, James.

After Amber’s arrest for domestic battery in 2019 — when Amber allegedly assaulted Andrew with a machete while he held their son, James — Amber moved out of her home and allowed Andrew and James to live there.

Amber Portwood sued for unpaid HOA dues

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup obtained paperwork from the courts that showed Geist Harbours Property Owners Association Inc. alleged that Amber hasn’t made a payment since October 2020.

Amber is reportedly aware that she is required to “pay periodic, mandatory assessments and other sums to the Association for the operation of the Association” as a homeowner in the neighborhood.

Geist Harbours Property Owners Association Inc. is claiming that Amber owes $620 in back payments along with “late fees” and “past due unpaid assessments and other charges.”

The complaint filed by the association states, “Defendant has failed to timely pay the mandatory assessments, late fees and other charges on their property as required by the covenants.”

The association is also demanding that Amber pay interest, administrative fees, as well as “reasonable attorney fees and other expenses of this action and court costs, and for all other relief the Court deems proper in the premises.” They also requested an additional $554 in attorney fees and court costs in a separate document.

Amber received her summons in-person and was given 20 days to respond to the filing. Neither Amber nor her attorneys have yet to respond.

According to Geist Harbours Property Owners Association Inc.’s website, dues are $475, paid annually by March 1 in order to avoid late fees.

The Teen Mom OG star has been sued previously

Amber has been sued by the association previously. Last August, they filed a complaint alleging that Amber owed $620 in unpaid dues. The case was dismissed in September 2020 after Amber paid all of her past-due debts to the association.

The Teen Mom OG star has been involved in several legal battles recently. Amber and Andrew are in the midst of a custody battle over their son, James.

Earlier this year, Andrew was ordered to pay a $500 fine for “blocking time” between Amber and their son, James. After the infamous machete incident, Andrew filed for full custody of James.

Amber has been involved in her share of legal woes over the years, but lately, she’s been seemingly staying out of trouble. The 31-year-old mom of two is studying psychology at Purdue University. Hopefully, focusing her time and attention on bettering herself can continue to keep Amber out of trouble.

