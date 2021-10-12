Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood blames large pupils on dark lighting and medication

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood told her followers that her pupils were “huge” due to dark lighting and medication. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood had Teen Mom OG fans wondering why her pupils were “huge,” and she blamed it on her medication and bad lighting.

Amber decided to go on a rant about internet trolls on her Instagram Live on World Mental Health Day on Monday, October 11.

The 31-year-old mom of two then became enraged when some of her followers made comments during the rant.

Amber Portwood goes on social media rant on World Mental Health Day

The comments that came across Amber’s screen during her live recording became too much for her to handle, and she clapped back.

“You know what, nobody in the world is gonna sit here on Instagram live and tell you that you guys are f**king murderers,” Amber told her followers during the tirade.

Amber continued in her angry video, “You guys are nasty murders and you should be in f**king jail for what you do every time that I have to see that somebody who has the same mental illness as me just killed [themselves] … get the f**k off my f**king live and happy mother f**king mental health day!”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

During Amber’s video, some of her followers noticed that her pupils appeared larger than usual. Amber has often been called out for appearing high during episodes of Teen Mom OG and recently during last season’s reunion special.

Amber Portwood responds to Teen Mom OG fans about her ‘huge’ pupils

Amber didn’t appreciate the comments insinuating that she was high and had an explanation for what was causing her pupils to be so dilated, and she claimed it wasn’t because of drug abuse.

“My pupils can be as big as they can be,” Amber told her followers. “I’m in a dark, f**king house, and I’m also on medications. Duh!”

Amber didn’t disclose which medications she’s taking that caused her pupils to be dilated, but oftentimes stimulants and psychotropic substances can cause one’s pupils to dilate.

Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

In addition to medication, according to Health Line, other factors that affect pupil dilation are mental and emotional state, certain health conditions, brain and eye injuries, prescription medications, and some commonly misused drugs.

Amber has battled drug abuse and addiction and has served jail time for it. She has also been open about her struggles with mental health, telling fans that she’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

Amid her strained relationship with her daughter, Leah, whom she shares with her baby daddy Gary Shirley, Amber has been focusing on studying.

The Teen Mom OG star announced that she was accepted to Purdue University, where she’s been studying psychology. Until her recent Instagram Live, Amber had been hanging low on social media, but it looks like old habits die hard.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.