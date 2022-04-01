Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley are ‘doing something right,’ share sweet exchange over Leah

Leah Shirley’s parents Gary Shirley and Amber Portwood shared a sweet co-parenting moment while supporting their daughter. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley teamed up to congratulate their daughter, Leah Shirley, on her perfect grades.

Amber and Gary’s history is tumultuous and they’ve just recently learned how to co-parent peacefully.

The former couple shares their 13-year-old daughter Leah who recently did extremely well in school.

The seventh-grader pulled all A’s on her report card, as shared by dad Gary in a post on his Instagram.

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley share sweet exchange over daughter Leah

“I think We’re doing something right, she’s just like her dad! Jk 😂(Smart cookie) ;) Sometimes she struggles, but she gets there. I’m very proud of you Leah & all your hard work,” Gary captioned the post, also tagging Amber and his wife, Kristina Shirley.

Kristina commented on her husband’s post, writing, “I am beyond proud of her. She continues to amaze me with all of her achievements and the young lady she is becoming. ❤️”

Leah’s mom, Amber, also stopped by the comments to praise on her daughter and crack a joke at Gary while she was at it.

“You better quit lol! She does have my attitude sometimes haha jk so proud of her and our beautiful blended family!!🙏💕💕😄😄” Amber wrote.

Even Teen Mom’s official Instagram account commented on Leah’s accomplishment, “LEAH OUR LITTLE GENIUS! 🗣”

Pic credit: @itsgarytime/Instagram

Amber’s improved relationships with Gary, Kristina, and Leah

Despite a rocky past, Amber and Kristina came together for commentary on the Teen Mom spinoff, Girls’ Night In, and viewers loved seeing it. All three of Leah’s parents have been getting along better these days.

Last month, Amber shared a sweet post, praising Gary and Kristina for inviting her over for lunch and the group had a great time together. “Blended families can be complicated and at times stressful,” Amber told her fans. “But it’s simple days and kind gestures that make coparenting amazing.”

Teen Mom OG viewers watched Leah struggle last season with having Amber more present in her life and they accused Amber of gaslighting her daughter. These days, however, Amber and Leah are working on a better relationship.

In January, Amber said that she and Leah “actually talk now and she sees a brother all the time and that’s exactly what I wanted. It’s great right now. Honestly, I can’t ask for anything more.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.