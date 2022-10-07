Teen Mom OG alum Taylor Selfridge drags trolls over ‘ignorant’ comments about baby Maya’s genetics

Taylor clapped back at critics who questioned her youngest daughter Maya’s DNA. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Taylor Selfridge found herself on the defensive after critics sent “ignorant” comments about her infant daughter’s hair color.

Taylor and her longtime boyfriend, Cory Wharton, welcomed their second daughter together, Maya, on June 1, 2022.

Maya was diagnosed in utero with a heart defect known as Tricuspid Atresia, meaning the valve that controls blood flow on the right side of the heart didn’t form.

Little Maya underwent open heart surgery at just six days old and is scheduled for another surgery at the end of October. And will have to undergo one more when she turns four.

As if that weren’t enough stress on Taylor – who is also mom to 2-year-old Mila – she’s also been battling trolls who have sent rude comments about Maya’s red hair color.

Taylor shared a collage of photos in her Instagram Stories, including a recent snap of Maya, one of Cory’s mom, another of her brother, and one of her great-grandmother, all of whom shared Maya’s red-hued locks.

“It’s called genetics,” Taylor began her Story’s caption. “Sorry if you can’t understand but I’ll be blocking anyone else that’s rude about her hair?”

Taylor continued to gripe about the trolls, “It’s honestly crazy how many ignorant comments I’ve gotten over a damn hair color.”

Maya’s father, Cory, got emotional during the most recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter when footage showed his days-old daughter hooked up to a ventilator in the NICU following her heart surgery.

On top of the stress of Maya’s surgery, Taylor found herself back in the hospital with an infection shortly after giving birth.

4-month-old Maya will undergo second open heart surgery this month

With Maya’s second heart surgery just around the corner, Taylor recently opened up about the impending, nerve-wracking ordeal, telling her fans that she’s “never been more afraid of anything.”

Maya will need to be put under anesthesia twice in two weeks for procedures to prepare her for surgery, something that Taylor called “scary” to think about as a parent, especially for an infant.

Taylor and Cory have been an item since they met during Season 1 of MTV’s Ex on the Beach, minus a brief relationship hiatus. In addition to daughters Mila and Maya, Cory shares his 5-year-old daughter Ryder with his ex and TMTNC co-star, Cheyenne Floyd.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7 on MTV.