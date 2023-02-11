Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards arrested for harassment and drug possession

Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom fame has been arrested in Tennessee on several charges.

According to the Hamilton Country Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) in Tennessee, Ryan was picked up on Friday, February 10.

The day before, the 35-year-old father of three had been served with an Order of Protection, requiring him to immediately vacate the premises where Mackenzie is currently living.

On Friday morning, Mackenzie then reported to the HCSO’s East Annex to file a report about Ryan sharing risque photos of her on his Instagram.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan went on a social media tirade in which he accused Mackenzie of cheating, threatened divorce, and posted a revealing photo of her while calling her vulgar names.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It then emerged that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection placed against him by contacting Mackenzie’s father on Thursday, telling him to let Mackenzie know he would be going to her home to gather his belongings.

Former MTV star Ryan Edwards was arrested for violating a protective order, harassment against his wife Mackenzie Edwards, and drug possession

HCSO deputies also learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment, in which Mackenzie was listed as the victim, which was filed on February 8.

Mackenzie later met officers at the residence where Ryan had been staying and discovered it had sustained “considerable damage.”

Ryan was then apprehended at his place of employment in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was taken into custody over the harassment warrant and allegedly violating the Order of Protection.

Following Ryan’s arrest, officers reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia and two bags of “suspected narcotics” on his person.

He was booked in the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga on several charges — harassment (warrant), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Per the HCSO, a “petition to violate” was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate’s Office, which will set Ryan’s bond for violating the Order of Protection.

Ryan has since removed the Instagram post which featured the racy photo of Mackenzie.

Ryan has problematic past involving drug addiction, arrests, and rehab

Ryan has a troubled past, riddled with drug addiction and run-ins with the police. In 2018, Ryan was arrested for heroin possession after violating probation related to another charge.

Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie, isn’t the only one to file an Order of Protection against him, either. In 2018, his ex Maci Bookout filed one following his arrest in March of that year, claiming that Ryan threatened to harm her and take their son, Bentley.

In 2019, Ryan was arrested again for stiffing a bar. He reportedly ordered $36 worth of alcohol, then walked out without paying the tab. Ryan has also served time in rehab on several occasions.

Interestingly, news of Ryan’s most recent arrest comes on the heels of Teen Mom Family Reunion psychiatrist Dr. Cheyenne Bryant reporting that Ryan and Maci worked through their issues to achieve a “really beautiful” co-parenting relationship.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.