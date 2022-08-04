Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee’s tanning salon out of business amid split from husband Josh McKee

Mackenzie and Josh’s tanning salon is closed amid their split. Pic credit: @joshmckee28/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee’s Florida tanning salon has closed amid her split from her husband, Josh McKee.

In 2020, Mackenzie packed up her life in Oklahoma and traded it for sunny Florida, where she currently resides with her three children, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

Initially, Mackenzie’s husband Josh didn’t join her and the kids. Eventually, he decided he wanted to work on their marriage and made the nearly 20-hour-long trek from Oklahoma to Florida.

However, their marriage didn’t have staying power, and Mackenzie announced her split from Josh last month. Before their split, however, Mackenzie and Josh had gone into business together.

As Monsters and Critics reported last year, after listing their Oklahoma home for sale, Mackenzie and Josh filed to open a tanning salon in October 2021, Beautifully Bronzed McKee, LLC, located in Sarasota, Florida.

Per the Articles of Organization, Mackenzie was listed as the registered agent. In contrast, Josh was listed as a “person authorized to manage” the business with his aptly-named manager title.

Mackenzie McKee’s tanning salon out of business amid split from Josh McKee

According to The Sun, Beautifully Bronzed is out of business, with an out-of-service phone number and Google listing the business as “temporarily closed.”

Additionally, the company’s Instagram, Beautifully Bronzed Sarasota, hasn’t been active since April of this year. Mackenzie also has not posted about the salon since April on her personal Instagram.

At the time, Mackenzie disclosed that Josh helped to make her “accent wall dreams come true” with a neon light reading “Beautifully Bronzed” hanging on a black accent selfie wall.

Beautifully Bronzed, which also offered sauna services, CBD products, and nutritional supplements in addition to tanning, is not Mackenzie’s only business venture.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie’s other business ventures, life post-split

Mackenzie owns and operates Body by Mac, which offers her clients at-home workout programs, nutrition guides, and community support, all done from the comfort of their homes.

The 27-year-old mom of three detailed how she got started in the fitness industry on her company’s website: “After having 3 kids via c-section, I was determined to keep up with my healthy lifestyle. I began to train for bodybuilding shows and during that journey, I gained a lot of knowledge and grew more patronage about helping others reach their goal.”

“After doing one on one training for 2 years, I decided to design at-home workouts that people can do all around the world right from their homes,” Mackenzie added. “And that’s how BodyByMac came about.”

These days, Mackenzie is enjoying her newly single status, as she’s been dipping her toes into the dating pool again and enjoying nights out with her girlfriends. Despite backlash from her critics amid her newly single life, Mackenzie maintained that she’s doing just fine, telling her fans and critics, “I’m good and free. Never been better in fact.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.