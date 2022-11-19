Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee responds to ex Josh McKee debuting new girlfriend

Mackenzie had a response for her fans regarding her ex, Josh, having a new woman in his life. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee shared her feelings about her soon-to-be ex-husband, Josh McKee, moving on with another woman amid their recent split.

Mackenzie and Josh shared a tumultuous nine-year marriage. After years of unhappiness, Mackenzie announced her split from Josh in July 2022.

Although Mackenzie has made it clear that she wants to wait at least a year until she embarks on a new relationship, Josh has already moved on.

Josh is dating Halie Low, who some Teen Mom OG fans feel is a Mackenzie lookalike. The two went public with their romance earlier this month, and now Mackenzie is speaking out.

On TikTok, Mackenzie recorded a video for her 1.1 million followers, which she captioned, “A healed heart has a lot of room for love and grace.”

Mackenzie began by addressing that she’s been approached by multiple outlets asking her to give interviews, which she has declined.

When asked whether it’s been hard for her to move on from Josh, Mackenzie answered, “The answer is absolutely not. I was very unhappy for a very long time. I was miserable. I was living with a lot of anger, resentment, and bitterness and sticking up for [Josh] so I didn’t look silly for being with him.”

Mackenzie previously mentioned that she and Josh were both guilty of infidelity during their marriage and addressed the topic again in her TikTok, noting neither of them was individually to blame for their split.

The former MTV star added that she’s working on herself, which includes living up to her potential, something she said can’t be done “with someone you’re not happy with.”

Mackenzie doesn’t wish ill will on ex Josh McKee

Despite their public divorce, Mackenzie doesn’t wish ill will on her estranged husband. (They’re currently in legal proceedings to finalize their divorce.) She took the high road and told her followers that she got on her “hands and knees and prayed for [Josh] because I’m a believer in people and that they can all change.”

Mackenzie touted herself as a baby mama who could be Halie’s friend, invite her to her home, and “love” her and her children, hoping for a “healthy relationship” with Josh’s new love interest.

Josh first went public with Halie on November 13, four months after his split from Mackenzie, when he took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself and the blonde canoodling in a bar. Halie debuted her new man one week earlier, sharing some pics of herself and Josh cozying up to each other, which she captioned, “Happy, finally.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.