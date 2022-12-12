Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee plans to introduce Josh’s new girlfriend to her kids

Mackenzie plans to introduce her kids to Josh’s new girlfriend, Halie. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Amid her split from her husband of nine years, Josh McKee, Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is ready to introduce their kids to his new girlfriend.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie announced her separation from Josh in July 2022. The exes are currently in divorce proceedings to make their split official.

Mackenzie and Josh share three children: son Gannon, 11, daughter Jaxie, 8, and son Broncs, 6.

Although Mackenzie remains single post-split, Josh has already moved on with a new woman, Halie Low.

After news of Josh’s new love interest broke, Mackenzie took the high road, wishing her ex well and voicing that she hoped to form a healthy relationship with Halie.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Mackenzie addressed some questions about her breakup with Josh, specifically regarding their three kids.

One of Mackenzie’s 1 million IG followers wanted to know whether she and the kids have met Halie yet. That’s when Mackenzie revealed that she and the kids have plans to meet her over the holidays.

“Taking them to Meet her for Christmas,” Mackenzie wrote. “If someone is in my kids life, I will protect their name and love them at all cost! She is good to us and I’ll do what it takes for these kids to have a good life and see healthy communication.”

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

When it comes to Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs handling their parents’ split, Mackenzie says they’re doing just fine.

Mackenzie told her fans that her kids are handling the breakup “Good” because she opted to make it a “peaceful and healthy” experience for them. “Gods in the center and he’s got us !” she added.

Although Mackenzie vowed that she would stay single for at least another year before hitting the dating scene again, she recently agreed to go on a date at the urging of her friends.

However, Mackenzie’s experience revealed that her potential suitor lied about his past. “Guys these men be playin. I’m staying single,” Mackenzie told her fans after discovering the man’s “name, job, dead baby mama, and criminal record” were a sham.

In the meantime, Mackenzie is focused on co-parenting her and Josh’s kids, learning to love herself again, and furthering her fitness business, Body By Mac.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.