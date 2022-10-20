Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee lists wedding band for sale amid divorce from Josh McKee

Mackenzie listed her wedding band for sale on eBay. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is trying to make some money by selling her wedding band amid her divorce from Josh McKee.

Mackenzie and Josh, her soon-to-be ex-husband and father to their three kids, decided to split in July 2022 after nine years of marriage, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

With divorce proceedings officially underway, Mackenzie has been focusing on herself, her kids, and her career.

Enjoying her newly-minted single status, Mackenzie recently took to Snapchat, where she shared a photo of her wedding ring along with a link to her eBay ad, which she captioned, “you want to be the next owner of my wedding ring… click here.”

In her description, Mackenzie listed her wedding band as a “Wedding ring set. Sales. 1 carrot diamond plus 1/4 carrot band,” and in the item description, she wrote, “wedding ring set. Was featured on teen mom.”

Mackenzie’s asking price for the white gold band is $1700 and, as of this reporting, had seven bids, although it seems the listing has since been deleted.

Mackenzie McKee lists wedding band for sale on eBay, Teen Mom OG fans react

Sharing the post to their Instagram Feed, blogger account Teen Mom Talk received plenty of comments mocking Mackenzie not only for selling her “bad luck” charm but also for misspelling the word “carat” used when speaking about diamonds.

Making fun of Mackenzie using the word “carrot” to describe her ring, one critic commented, “Bugs Bunny has an offer!!!”

Another critic wrote that “nobody wants” a ring like Mackenzie’s, which is made of diamond chips. “That’s not a carat, that’s dust,” they commented.

Others felt that Mackenzie’s ring wasn’t worth her $1700 starting bid price, and even more continued to mock her for using “carrot” instead of “carat.”

“Don’t nobody want that s**t it’s obviously bad luck,” wrote another one of Mackenzie’s critics who felt that wearing the ring would be a bad omen, given that her marriage to Josh ended.

Mackenzie is enjoying the single life amid divorce from Josh McKee

Before publicly announcing her split from Josh, Mackenzie had dropped a hint on social media when she was spotted partying with her girlfriends, telling her fans that she was “27 and living life for the very first time.”

Mackenzie then sparked rumors that she had already moved on with a new man when she was spotted dancing with a mystery man in a TikTok video, but later shot them down, claiming they were merely friends.

The 28-year-old mom of three made it clear recently that she’s focusing on herself and doesn’t have any room in her life for a new relationship, admitting that she’s spending her time these days falling in love with herself.

