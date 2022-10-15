Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee in sports bra and low-cut shorts trains for NYC marathon

Mackenzie donned a sports bra and low-cut shorts as she trained for the upcoming New York City Marathon. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee showed off her impressive athletic ability along with her sensational physique as she prepared for the New York City Marathon.

Fresh on the heels of her split from her husband, Josh McKee, Mackenzie has been focusing on herself and her three kids.

As the owner and creator of Body by Mac, Mackenzie knows a thing or two about fitness.

The Oklahoma native-turned-Florida resident recently shared some snaps from her preparation for the New York City Marathon, the largest in the world, which will take place on November 6.

Taking to Instagram to share a carousel post documenting an awe-inspiring 20-mile run, Mackenzie posed outside of her Florida home clad in a gray and white camouflage-print sports bra paired with low-waisted black shorts.

Mackenzie’s running attire highlighted her incredibly toned six-pack and muscular physique, courtesy of her healthy lifestyle.

Mackenzie McKee highlights toned physique in sports bra and low-cut shorts for 20-mile run

Mackenzie wore her long, blonde hair swept back in a parted ponytail and opted for over-the-ear headphones for her jog along with a fanny pack full of her running essentials, including water bottles, for her “last long run” before the big race.

As a Type 1 diabetic, Mackenzie showed off her blood glucose levels in her second slide as she held up her monitor. Another swipe right revealed an exhausted Mackenzie lying on the grass with one hand over her face with an expression that seemed to depict that she had finally finished her 20th mile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The remaining pics in Mackenzie’s carousel featured her late mother, Angie Douthit, who died of brain cancer in 2019 and was an avid runner up until the weeks before her death.

Mackenzie shared in her caption that she and her sister, Whitney Osborn, will be running in the NYC Marathon with the Beyond Type 1 team, a community of people living with Type 1 diabetes.

“The nyc marathon is a big deal for us and so is sharing our life with type 1 diabetes,” Makenzie wrote in her lengthy caption. “Not to mention this is one of our moms dreams, and she is our biggest running inspiration.”

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie’s life as a single woman

Although Mackenzie is a newly single woman, she’s made it clear that she wants to wait at least a year until she enters into another relationship. In the meantime, she’s focusing on “falling in love” with herself as she navigates singlehood.

The blonde mother of three recently sparked rumors that she was already in a relationship with someone new when a mystery man shared video of himself and Mackenzie looking cozy together in her kitchen.

However, Mackenzie shot down the rumors, telling her fans and critics on Twitter, “When the guy who likes you post a 10 second clip on the Tok that went viral and now he’s tiktok famous and everyone thinks your a couple when you are indeed SINGLE! #justfriends.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.