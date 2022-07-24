Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee drops hints she split from husband Josh McKee

It seems as though Mackenzie and Josh McKee have called it quits. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram and MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee and her husband Josh McKee have struggled in their marriage for years, and it looks as though they might be done for good.

Mackenzie and Josh got married in 2013 when she was just 18, two years after welcoming their first child, son Gannon. They have since welcomed two more children, daughter Jaxie and son Broncs.

Mackenzie and Josh’s relationship woes played out during their time on 16 & Pregnant as well as on Teen Mom OG.

Their marriage has been riddled with cheating, with Mackenzie accusing Josh of cheating on her with her cousin, and Mackenzie admitting to infidelity on her part too.

Teen Mom OG fans have accused Josh of being emotionally abusive towards Mackenzie and, for years, have begged her to leave him.

Now, it looks as though Mackenzie might have finally taken the plunge and is exploring single life once again, dipping her toes into the dating pool.

Mackenzie McKee strongly hints at split from husband Josh on social media

Mackenzie’s social media activity seems to indicate that she’s newly single and ready to mingle. She tipped off Teen Mom OG fans last week when she shared a series of photos of herself getting wild and crazy, enjoying herself during a girls’ night out. She captioned her tweet, “27 and living life for the very first time 😝.”

27 and living life for the very first time 😝 pic.twitter.com/M5v8qSYJ5q
July 20, 2022

Then, a few days later, Mackenzie shared what seemed to be a telling tweet. Over the weekend she took to the social media platform to share that she’s seemingly dating again: “The dating world is wack guys… these men out here playin’. I’ve been out of this game for wayyy too long.”

Around the same time, Mackenzie took to TikTok where she shared a video that also seemed to solidify that she and Josh are no longer a couple.

In the video, Mackenzie lip-synced to a voiceover saying, “I finally walked away,” as an adjacent screen showed a group of women cheering and screaming after hearing the news. In the comments of the TikTok video, Mackenzie gave away a few more clues.

In the comments section, Mackenzie told her 1.1 million TikTok followers, “Y’all use your imagination 🥰,” before teasing, “I’ll spill if this hits a few [million views].”

Teen Mom OG couple fuels rumors as they’re seen without their wedding rings

A comment from a follower seemed to also indicate Mackenzie’s newly single status. It read, “Still wearing her ring 💍 I see 👀 maybe the show?”

Mackenzie clarified that it wasn’t her wedding ring, however, and that it actually belongs to her late mom, Angie Douthit. “Dis my mamas ring,” she responded.

Interestingly, over on Josh’s Instagram, his latest post from just a few days ago shows him sans wedding ring as well.

Although Mackenzie and Josh have broken up and gotten back together on numerous occasions, it appears that the couple means business this time; only time will tell.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.