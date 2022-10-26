Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee documents cosmetic procedures: ‘I have no regrets’

Mackenzie took her followers along as she got some cosmetic work done. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee went under the needle for some cosmetic work and took her fans along as she documented the process.

Fresh on the heels of her split from Josh McKee, Mackenzie continues to live her best life.

The mom of three has been focusing on herself, her career, and her kids and recently took some time to engage in some self-care.

Mackenzie shared a video on TikTok that she captioned, “Facial Mania Med Spa in st.Pete. Hands down the best around…. #lipinjetions #spa #selfcare.”

The 28-year-old former reality TV star began her video from her car, where she announced that she had pulled up to the spa where she was having her work done.

Next, Mackenzie sat in the spa chair while admitting she was “a little nervous” before the next slide showed her getting a full syringe of filler in her lips.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee gets lip filler, Botox injections

When Mackenzie’s injector was finished, she handed her a hand-held mirror to view her results, and she was ecstatic about the finished product, exclaiming, “They look so good!” adding that they looked “better than” she expected.

Next up, Mackenzie got Botox for her forehead lines, which she shared did not hurt “at all.” Afterward, Mackenzie posed for the camera, giving a kissy face and admitting, “I have no regrets.”

In the comments section, most of Mackenzie’s 1.1 million TikTok followers gushed over her new look, telling her how “amazing” she looked.

However, one comment from a critic caught Mackenzie’s attention.

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee1/TikTok

Mackenzie claps back at follower who criticized her cosmetic procedures

“Cancer causing,” one of Mackenzie’s followers wrote in their comment, prompting Mackenzie to defend her choice. Mackenzie responded, noting that she isn’t concerned about the potential dangers.

“I’m here to say. My mom was an organic eating marathon running super healthy person,” she wrote. “Did everything right in life and died of cancer… [I’m] gonna live.”

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee1/TikTok

Since splitting from her soon-to-be ex-husband of nine years, Mackenzie has been living life on her own terms. She’s been enjoying time as a newly single woman, telling her fans and critics that she’s “good and free” and “never been better.”

Despite recently sparking rumors that she was in a new relationship already with a mystery man, Mackenzie has maintained that she’s single but not necessarily looking to mingle just yet.

Mackenzie made it clear that she isn’t engaging in any new relationships for at least a year, and in the meantime, she’s learning to fall in love with herself.

