Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee confirms she’s in the process of divorcing Josh McKee

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee confirmed that she and her ex, Josh McKee, are divorcing, and the proceedings are nearly finalized.

Mackenzie is experiencing plenty of new emotions and obstacles as she navigates her split from her husband of nine years, Josh McKee.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mackenzie and Josh split last month after dropping some strong hints on social media. The announcement didn’t come as much of a surprise to Teen Mom OG viewers who have watched the former couple struggle throughout their time on the franchise.

“[Sometimes] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out,” Mackenzie said in an Instagram post at the time of the split, adding, “I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy.”

Now that she’s been single for nearly two months, Mackenzie is learning that she’ll have to adjust a lot more than she realized in her life.

The 27-year-old mom of three recently recorded a video on her YouTube channel, Life with Mackenzie, that she captioned, “DIVORCE!”

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee opens up about divorce from Josh McKee

Mackenzie explained that initially, she set out to share family happenings on her YouTube channel, but now that Josh is no longer in the picture, she’ll be recording solo videos with Josh’s consent.

“I’m going through a very, very hard time in life and a very hard transition,” Mackenzie told her 66,600 subscribers. “So, Josh and I are divorcing, and we are in the middle of a divorce right now, and it is very close to being done and finalized.”

Mackenzie then admitted that she deleted some other videos that she deemed “juicy,” explaining that the recordings validated her feeling empowered after “crawling away” from Josh, admitting it was “hard, but staying was harder.”

The Florida resident and Body by Mac founder said that she and Josh both walked away from the marriage with “deep wounds and scars,” adding, “No one wins here.”

Acknowledging that her followers want “all the juicy details,” Mackenzie claimed there are none and asked that they respect her and Josh’s privacy.

Mackenzie has a ‘new smile’ amid her divorce from Josh

“There’s a lot to unravel here, and we hope you guys can respect our privacy,” Mackenzie shared, adding, “I have this new smile on my face and this light around me that I haven’t had, and I have hope for the first time in a long time, and so does he.”

Mackenzie concluded by telling her followers, “So, let’s respect [Josh], and respect me, and I’m really excited to revamp this YouTube channel.”

Shortly after announcing her split from Josh, Mackenzie fired back at critics who told her she’d go “downhill” without him. The fitness enthusiast took to Twitter to address her critics.

“People see me unleashed and finally happy after years of hell ‘I’m worried you are gonna go downhill’ b***h,” Mackenzie tweeted. “Why were you not worried when I was suicidal and being emotionally abused daily. I’m good and free. Never been better in fact.”

