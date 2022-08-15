Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards says MTV asked Ryan Edwards to come back to the franchise

Mackenzie told her followers that MTV called Ryan and asked him to return to the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards received a phone call from MTV asking him to return to the franchise, according to his wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

Ryan first appeared on the Teen Mom franchise alongside his baby mama, Maci Bookout, in 2009 during Season 1 of 16 & Pregnant before moving to Teen Mom OG. The exes share a son, 13-year-old Bentley Edwards.

Since splitting from Maci, Ryan eventually moved on with his now-wife, Mackenzie, who Teen Mom OG viewers also remember from her time on the show. The couple, who shares two children, was fired from the franchise in March 2021.

Reportedly, Maci was unhappy with her storyline focusing on her issues with Ryan and his family and along with MTV’s production crew, decided that moving forward, they would focus on her accomplishments instead. This resulted in Ryan, his wife Mackenzie, and his parents Jen and Larry, all being fired from Teen Mom OG, as Monsters and Critics reported.

After being let go from the show, Mackenzie and Ryan initially spoke out about their firing, but since then, they have kept mostly tightlipped about the ordeal.

That changed over the weekend, however, when Mackenzie went live on Instagram to report that MTV called Ryan and asked him to return to the Teen Mom franchise.

The Instagram Live was captured in part by a Redditor who shared it in a post they captioned, “Mack Edwards said MTV called them yesterday and asked them to come back on the show, they declined the offer.”

In the video, Mackenzie explained, “They did their little spiel about um, ‘I’m sorry, so sorry that things went down the way that they did, your story was left untold, you, um, you know, you don’t get to see the other side, the viewers and, you know, blah, blah, blah.’ And Ryan heard them out for a second and basically said I don’t want anything of what you are selling. I don’t have time for that, sorry.”

She continued to say, “It feels so good to be able to stand up to a network like that and say, ‘Go screw yourselves.’ Because at this point, what good would that be for anybody?”

Is MTV looking to improve ratings by recruiting former Teen Mom cast members?

With the premiere of the spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, premiering next month, and Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion currently in production, it seems as though MTV is looking to up their ratings by bringing back some of the most controversial cast members from the franchise. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is confirmed to make at least a cameo appearance in The Next Chapter’s first season, as we recently reported.

Mackenzie and Ryan won’t be returning, however. Just months after being fired from MTV, Mackenzie vowed that she would never return to the Teen Mom franchise.

“Life has been great since we left Teen Mom OG,” Mackenzie told The Sun in August 2021, adding, “You couldn’t pay me enough money to go back.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.