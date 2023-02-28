Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards files for divorce from Ryan Edwards

After six years of marriage, Mackenzie Edwards has filed for divorce from her husband, former Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards.

On Monday, February 27, Mackenzie officially filed to end her marriage to Ryan.

Mackenzie was granted temporary custody of her and Ryan’s children, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella, and the judge also gave Mackenzie a restraining order against her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Multiple outlets reported the news amid the troubling events surrounding the couple in recent months.

The news likely doesn’t come as a shock to Teen Mom viewers who have seen Ryan’s name plastered all over headlines.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Monsters and Critics reported last month, Ryan went on his first of multiple social media tirades, accusing Mackenzie of having an affair and threatening to divorce her — it looks as though she beat him to the punch, however.

Mackenzie Edwards files for divorce from Ryan Edwards following a series of troubling events

In another seething Instagram rant, Ryan shared a racy photo of Mackenzie and called her a bevy of lewd names. Earlier this month, Ryan was arrested for harassment and drug possession.

It was later revealed that Ryan allegedly threatened her via a frightening phone call, and reportedly Ryan pulled a knife on Mackenzie in front of their children.

Ryan took to Instagram amid all of the drama to share a rare selfie, which concerned Teen Mom fans and critics. Many of them believed Ryan had relapsed and was using drugs again and worried about his well-being.

Ryan looked to be making strides during his cameo on Teen Mom Family Reunion

The news comes on the heels of Ryan’s surprising cameo appearance during the Season 2 finale of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Ryan joined his ex, Maci Bookout, on the stage along with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant (Coach B). Maci and Ryan share a 14-year-old son, Bentley, but Ryan has been mostly absent from Bentley’s life.

It looked as though the former couple was able to make strides in their co-parenting relationship, as Coach B reported. But shortly after filming, Ryan’s behavior went downhill.

Mackenzie and Ryan’s relationship played out during their time on Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie and Ryan met at a gym in their hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. They were engaged in 2016 and tied the knot just five months later.

Much of their relationship was filmed and featured on Teen Mom OG until MTV fired them in March 2021.

Their nuptials will go down in Teen Mom OG history as one of the most shocking scenes to air in the franchise. On the way to the courthouse to get married, Ryan drove while seemingly intoxicated, barely able to keep his eyes open, slurring his words, and nearly swerving into oncoming traffic.

Mackenzie had to slap Ryan to wake him and grab the steering wheel to avoid them crashing. Eventually, Mackenzie pulled the cameras from their car and ceased filming.

Other than sharing a cryptic post about feeling “shaken” to her Instagram Story earlier this month, Mackenzie has remained mum amid all of the drama surrounding her.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.