Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards denied rumors she’s expecting another baby with Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie fended off rumors that she’s expecting another baby with him. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards fended off pregnancy rumors after a recent video had her followers thinking she’s expecting another baby with Ryan Edwards.

Mackenzie and Ryan, who were fired from Teen Mom OG last year, share two biological children, Jagger and Stella. Ryan also shares his 13-year-old son Bentley with Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie has another son, 8-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with an ex.

Mackenzie has been taking to social media lately to show off her new and improved look. After deciding to make her health a priority, Mackenzie has been showing off her trimmer physique, as well as her new, darker hairstyle.

In a recent video shared to her Instagram, Mackenzie showed off her long, nearly-black extensions while sporting a skin-tight, white dress in her post.

Teen Mom OG fans think Mackenzie Edwards is sporting a baby bump

Mackenzie captioned her post, “If my hair looks good, I can do anything, lol! But for real-thank you so much @jzstyles.co for always having the best extensions in the game 🖤🖤”

In the comments section, Mackenzie received feedback from both fans and critics who had plenty to say about her new appearance. A few others, however, thought they noticed a baby bump in the video.

Mackenzie Edwards shoots down pregnancy rumors

“You look good girl!!!” commented one of Mackenzie’s followers. “Even if you were prego that’s your business! You motivate me to keep going on this weightloss journey.”

Mackenzie responded to her fans and cleared the air, making it clear that a fourth baby is not in her plans, but hinted that there may soon be clickbait articles insinuating that she is pregnant after the fan’s comment.

“@thatrichfamily_ thank you lol! That’s the next clickbait 😂 I’m NOT pregnant,” Mackenzie replied. “Haha and go girl! You got this! One day at a time, keep going!!! So proud!!!🔥”

Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

In a separate Instagram post from last week, Mackenzie received another comment from a fan asking about the possibility of her having more kids with Ryan.

“Where did your baby girl go? It’s time for another,” the comment read.

Mackenzie responded and shot down any chances of adding to her family when she wrote, “@eddiescott423 that operation is shut down! Lol.”

Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Mackenzie has previously addressed having more babies with Ryan. Last fall, when a fan jokingly told Mackenzie she should have more kids, she replied, “hahahahahahaha no.”

Since Mackenzie and Ryan were fired from Teen Mom OG last year, the couple has been staying mostly out of the spotlight as they continue to work on their marriage. Mackenzie’s comments seem to solidify that having more kids isn’t part of her plans.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.