Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham under fire for body-shaming Lana Del Rey

Teen Mom OG fans bashed Farrah Abraham for body-shaming singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey.

Farrah is arguably one of the most controversial moms to come from the Teen Mom franchise.

In 2017, it was revealed that Farrah was working in the adult film industry, something that Teen Mom OG executive producer Morgan Freeman wouldn’t allow while she was filming for the show.

Farrah was given an ultimatum and ultimately chose to continue her work as an adult film entertainer and left Teen Mom OG behind, only to return for a brief appearance on Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

The 31-year-old reality TV star was often criticized for arguing with family members, castmates, and producers during her time on Teen Mom OG and stirred up drama during her brief stint on the Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion.

Now, Farrah is under fire once again, this time for seemingly body-shaming a popular entertainer.

Farrah Abraham body-shames singer Lana Del Ray

Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Farrah shared a post from The Daily Stardust. The post included a photo of Lana Del Ray as she attended the annual Chili Cook Off in Malibu, California.

In the photo, Lana sported a crop top and a flannel shirt with a pair of jeans, showing off her midsection and looking a bit more fuller-figured than usual.

Farrah wrote over the image, “Is this real 😱,” using a face screaming in fear emoji to seemingly express her distaste for Lana’s weight gain.

Soon, Teen Mom OG fans caught wind of Farrah’s post and took to Reddit where they bashed her for body-shaming Lana.

Teen Mom OG fans bash Farrah, show support for Lana

Acknowledging that Farrah has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures, one Redditor wrote, “Farrah is made of plastic she should’ve just held her breath on this one.”

“Not Farrah, the person with a body like a caricature commenting on a normal body😭,” expressed another disgruntled Teen Mom OG fan.

Another one of Lana’s supporters penned, “Yes, Farrah. This is what real women look like.”

Another one of Farrah’s critics felt the self-dubbed stand-up comedienne was “projecting her own insecurities onto other women” and called her a “narcissist.” They added, “I think Lana looks great but more importantly she’s successful at her art. Farrah can not say the same.”

As far as Farrah’s appearance is concerned, the mom to 13-year-old Sophia has gone under the knife and needle more times than most Teen Mom OG fans can count. Among the surgeries and procedures she’s had performed include filler injections in her derriere, a nose job, a chin implant, liposuction, fillers, and a jawline and cheek correction.

