Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham shares which plastic surgery procedure she ‘could have done without’

Farrah poses at the PrettyLittleThing X Hailey Baldwin Launch Event in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham opened up about her one plastic surgery regret.

Farrah’s appearance has changed drastically since viewers were first introduced to her in 2009 on 16 and Pregnant before she moved to Teen Mom OG.

Over the years, Farrah has admitted to going under the knife – and the needle – to have various procedures performed, including rhinoplasty, chin implant (which she later had removed), a breast augmentation, filler in her derriere, vaginal rejuvenation procedures, and lip filler.

Despite the battery of procedures and surgeries she’s undergone, Farrah now says she’s through with plastic surgery and recently revealed the one procedure she regrets.

Speaking recently with Life & Style, Farrah admitted, “Well, I could have done without getting a chin implant that I had to take out, that’s for sure.”

Farrah noted that she isn’t happy with what the implant did to her chin, adding, “It’s definitely like dimpled up my chin. But you know, there’s things that happen and I can’t control everything other than just, you know, eating right, getting my rest, taking care of myself, and um, I don’t know.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham swapping plastic surgery for preventative maintenance

Farrah claimed that instead of getting plastic surgery, she’s going to stick to preventative maintenance and using toners, sharing that it’s helped her not have to “do so much these days” in the way of cosmetic enhancements.

When asked if she planned on getting any more procedures done in the future, Farrah told the outlet she would be skipping out on going under the knife because she’s “pretty happy” and said that she’s feeling “freer” since completing a 12-step program, which has contributed to fewer lines on her face.

Farrah has been open about her cosmetic procedures

To celebrate her 31st birthday earlier this year, Farrah gifted herself a derriere correction consisting of filler injections, a nose job, and liposuction. She documented the footage, which she shared with her Instagram followers.

She’s been able to poke fun at herself, despite the criticism she’s received, however. Last year, Farrah joked that her phone recognizes nine different people because her appearance has changed so much over the years.

You can watch Farrah’s interview with Life & Style in its entirety here.

