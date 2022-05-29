Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham says ‘really rude’ restaurant staff asked her to cover skimpy bikini top

Farrah was asked to cover up her bikini top at a restaurant over the weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RaoulGatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham hasn’t had much luck while dining out lately.

The former reality TV-turned adult film star has been out and about ahead of her 31st birthday, first traveling to London to undergo a “booty correction” and nose job, then hitting up a restaurant with friends for an early birthday dinner.

Farrah’s encounter with the wait staff at the London restaurant shocked her critics. They deemed her “entitled” for harassing the restaurant’s employees when they didn’t bring her a candle for her cake nor sing Happy Birthday to her.

Farrah Abraham asked to cover skimpy bikini top at outdoor restaurant

Now, Farrah says she was asked to cover up while out to breakfast over the weekend with her daughter Sophia Abraham.

On May 28, Farrah took to her Instagram Stories to share several video clips with her 2.9 million followers. In the clip, she and her daughter Sophia enjoyed breakfast together at an outdoor venue overlooking the beach.

“The breakfast chronicles continue,” Farrah began her video, seated across the table from 13-year-old Sophia, who could be seen as Farrah panned her surroundings. “So we approached the stand for our morning breakfast reservation for these pink pancakes. I don’t know if you can see, but they’re pink,” Farrah told the camera as she showed off her breakfast plate.

Teen Mom OG alum calls restaurant staff ‘really rude’

Next, Farrah shared that she was asked to cover up, seemingly because her bikini top was too revealing, but no one else was asked to put a top over their swimsuits. According to Farrah, however, she walked away from the situation feeling “blessed.”

Farrah continued to explain, “And I was told to put on a top, which, now I have a top on, but basically it still looks like I’m wearing basically a bikini. Um, and I guess what I have to take from that, I could be like, wow, that was really rude that they asked me to go put on a top and no one else… no one else in my party. But then I thought, that just means I have enough boobs that it actually bothers people.”

Farrah’s video revealed that she was wearing a turquoise bikini top and a white, crocheted crop top over it.

“So I was like, ‘Ooh, I’m blessed really.’ So I went and I put on a top over my bikini top, but it doesn’t really matter, does it? Chronicles of breakfast continue. Blessed!” Farrah concluded her video before she bit on her fork and gave a smile to the camera.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.